Here is a case study on a failed electronic warfare EW assassination attempt, data based with samples of the various weapons of war utilized in (1) implant (2) nanotech (3) drugtech and (4) spectratech in the clear OSINT style. This is priceless information for anyone dealing with Electronic Warfare (spectratech) integrated with nanotech and drugtech.

Barium is weaponized, dual-use for healthcare and also for assassination, it can be in the form of MENPs and also with Barium Ferrite. Barium is a radar absorbing material when combined with iron, copper and polymers, all of which are readily available in the human body when poisoned with barium ferrite or MENPs.

Steps of a precision Electronic Warfare EW attack:

Step 1: predose with (1) implant tech (2) nanotech and/or drugtech (3)

Step 2: utilize (2) nanotech IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications to perform industrial espionage data exfil

Step 3: after target mined for information, then attack with (4) spectra tech in the far-field and near-field. Utilize the far-field to interact with the radar absorbing (2) nanotech to degrade the person being assassinated and then the near-field to grow the (1) implant tech (archons, hydra etc.) to rapidly grow and take-over the person for “conversion terrorism” to cause chaos

Step 4: typically, the results are what occurred in New Orleans New Years Eve 2024:

Figure 0: New Years Eve “conversion terrorism” attack by a person dosed with (1) implant tech and weaponized by enemies of the state on America

I was also attacked in New Orleans in 2022 - 2023, but during the attacks on me, Red Communist China and Enemies of the State (within and external) failed to weaponize me, then I reverse engineered the weapon platform after “holding it hostage” in the near field (time-reversal bubble), until I figured out that the (time-reversal bubble) grew the (1) implant tech further and further was contaminating me and then I exited the near-field after a year… to then decontaminate from the near-field experiment that bought me time (literally at 1.5x our current rate of time I was moving back in time to hack the Red Communist China Dragon covert Neurostrike “Havana Syndrome” weapon platform.

(2) nanotech: Laboratory data on barium in the body, via stimulated chelation via IV calcium-disodium-EDTA:

Figure 1: Metals testing from Brandon Iglesias logging Barium, utilized in Magnetoelectric Nanoparticles MENPs and Barium Ferrite (magnetic nanotech) that is radar absorbing (e.g. microwave absorbing material), increases sensitivity to EMF and B-field (magnetic fields)

Figure 2: Barium Ferrite powder. Do you want your coffee black? Cause this can be added and I guarantee you has been added to people’s coffee to magnetize them in-situ. Be mindful of your supply chains.

(4) spectratech: Documented Electronic Warfare EW with baseline and then spectra saturation via attack:

Figure 3: Electronic Warfare EW attack logged with spectra baseline (not being attacked) and spectra attack (active Electromagnetic EM / Electronic Warfare attack). note the entire subharmonics of the sensor are FULL, this sensor measures subharmonics, not actual microwave readings as at the time that was the only sensor I had available to detect when the attacks were occurring (above and beyond me sensing pain) as data is required to validate and reverse engineer the “invisible arsenal” weapons of war.

We’re in times of unrestricted war and the brains of scientists and engineers are under attack. One of the simplest ways that a person is slow-killed is the dosing of the person with “radar absorbing” materials, such as barium ferrite or barioferrite (naturally occurring) or barium hexaferrite with copper and polymers. All of which can be dosed into food, liquids, coffee grinds, pharmaceuticals and supplements.

The use of barium can be as simple as barium ferrite, or the naturally occurring mineral barioferrite or a more advanced nanotechnology package that utilizes barium in Magnetoelectric Nanoparticles MENPs. Learn more at https://www.reactwell.com and https://www.decontamination.ai regarding nanotechnology threats that result in health degradation. You can learn more about the invisible arsenal (1) implant tech (2) nanotech (3) drugtech and (4) spectra tech at https://www.aibcps.com where the world’s MIL and IC has been reverse engineered by Brandon Iglesias, founder of Reactwell that got attacked while working on a distributed jet fuel platform that synthesizes the fuel from air, time for counterstrike, now that the weapons of war have been itemized in the “invisible arsenal” and are being removed successfully.