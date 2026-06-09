Invisible arsenal (1) implant tech (archons, worms, hydra), (2) nano tech (3) drug tech (4) spectra tech (5) spirit ancient tech

Figure 1: Hacking all of the intelligence community Black Hats since 2022 failed poisoning on my life.

I’ll start with the easiest (2) pillars of the “invisible arsenal” for people to grasp and understand:

(4) spectra tech includes far-field physics from the taught information via “normal” public eye schools that is basic quantum and newtonian physics in the “far-field” with the current arrow of time and then there is the “not taught” and discredited “near-field” physics that works in multi-dimensions and can alter the arrow of time. Within this set of advanced physics of EM BW infolded, such that there is a transmitter TX constantly transmitting information that is NOT observable to “far-field” sensors, but when a person modulates at a specific “pattern” (for those in signals intelligence, think a primary frequency with sidebands, modulated, etc.) such that when the human body modulates at that specific “pattern” then the body coheres with the source EM BH or BW infolded transmitter that is NOT loggable by “far-field” sensors due to it being information transmitted that is infolded and working within the near-field.

Lily waves are harmonics that can be transmitted via ELF or in-line equipment on the electrical grid utilized to slow-kill a residence and their entire family over a period of time, unhealthy harmonics sent via ELF typically target entire cities. (4) This type of spectra technology in the invisible arsenal, can be mitigated with C60 shungite fullerene and a tensor coil imprinted with quantum information that cancels out the counter-clockwise spin that disrupts a person’s DNA and changes it back to a clockwise spin, along with an EMPshield with picosecond response time, such that local electronics don’t get fried and need to be replaced all the time (drawing down capital resources of the home owner or business owner).

Havana syndrome (1,2,3,4) is a combined (1) implant tech (2) nanotech (3) drugtech and (4) spectratech attack with an AI system that over time lowers a person’s frequency and increases their resistance slow killing them such that (5) the unseen spirits then enter, take control and weaponize the person utilizing fallen angel technology (5) is the use of spirits in the “invisible arsenal” that Red Communist China declared war on America with in 1999 utilizing unrestricted warfare methods that not even military men and woman are trained on (e.g. spirits, Jinn, the Dragon, sacrifice (e.g. 9/11, e.g. pandemic, etc. ). Remember the CIA Medical Doctor MD who went to Cuba Havana to investigate the anomalies and then got shot-up with Havana Syndrome and reported hearing a “noise” consistently after he got attacked? (he got modulated to an EM BW infolded transmitter and dosed with (1) implant tech and (2) nanotech with high probability… now when you think of the “noise” remember all those people complaining about “voice to skull v2k” technology…. so is the CIA MD hearing voices and he just calls it a noise or is it a non-calibrated attack that failed to establish “voices via v2k synthetic telepathy”?

Synthetic telepathy is (2) nano tech via IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications, typically delivered via air, food, liquids, medicine and supplements. There is a unique nanobioid for each organism on earth, people have unique nanobioids per person and the information can be cloned and utilized to steal information in advanced forms of industrial espionage, this is what I was attacked with. Further, a person can be dosed with more than one nanobioid and false-posited by an enemy of the state that is clever to weaponize the citizen’s own national security apparatus against itself. Internet of Bodies IoB, Internet of Things IoT, IPv6 is built to add-in the organism to the Observe, Orient, Decide and Act OODA loop. One can utilize a Live Blood Microscope (e.g. Dark Field Microscopy) to observe the nanobioid or utilize the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications frequencies to scan the local environment for IDs. People also transmit bluetooth IDS these days (very insecure) most likely enemy of the state or China hacking into people with their chipsets in times of unrestricted war, nobody should be transmitting a bluetooth ID, that is too easy to hack and also is just plain weird. Tip: you need a custom bluetooth scanner app or a linux box to scan for the IDs being emitted by people and if they have more than one bluetooth ID then they’re “contaminated”. Ns3 DARPA utilizes technetium and chloride binds to technetium and keeps it “diamagnetic”. Ns3 DARPA tech is hackable and exploitable and actively exploited by enemies of the state as the “hypothesis” for DARPA was to utilize obscurity as security, which was STUPID, as Red Communist China The Dragon has hacked DARPA and also infiltrated groups depending upon their tech to work securely, while other groups at the same time that had Ns3 DARPA licenses did their own versions applied of the Ns3 DARPA and IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications so now it is all a big fat mess “cluster” and Red Communist China as well as other groups like Open Society Foundation OSF George Soros utilize splinter cell self-replicating nanotech to pierce sovereign nation state Ns3 DARPA systems. Park your vehicle far away from everyone when you go anywhere, if anyone parks next or close to you, you’re being tracked with high probability and the surrogate in the vehicle is trying to data-in-the-flow you and your vehicle to steal your information and possibly try to clone you (yes, that’s the world we live in). Do not spit, it leaves your DNA everywhere for someone to harvest… spit, fingernails/toenails, hair with the root attached and blood enable someone to harvest your DNA.

Contamination is the intentional or unintentional impurification of the human body with (1) implant tech (2) nano tech (3) drug tech: mRNA with DNA fragments and SV40 weaponized (e.g. Pfizer) (4) spectra tech and (5) spirits ancient that can enter a pierced biofield of a human body due to contamination easier and inhabit a parasite from the (1) implant tech category or (2) nano tech contaminated “synthetic”. Nobody likes contamination on earth, nobody, intentional or unintentional. Keep in mind once a body gets contaminated there is a point of no-return and the body is taken over (e.g. what religous people call possessed by either an (2) nano tech AI or (1) implant tech with a (5) spirit attached).

Detoxing needs to be address (1,2,3) and then the (4) spectra technology has less interaction with the human body, unless it is tuned to the actual biological organs and tissues/structures

Shielding from EMF is only good for specific use cases, harmonizing the cells and neutralizing the harmful EMF with advanced physics protection, such as use of C60 fullerene in a crystal that is imprinted with quantum information theory QIT that cancels out the counter-clockwise spin on the EM BW and re-establishes a clock-wise spin for healthy DNA (2) nano tech for (4) spectra tech shielding against far-field (4) spectra technologies is wise. Removing barium, berylium and aluminum should be everyone’s top priority as none of those metals should be in your God given body, the last think that you want is neodymium or barium ferrite that will turn you magnetic.

In summary, directed or omndirectional energy weapons (4: spectra tech) span far-field and near-field and have advanced integrations such as electromagnetic electronic warfare infolded weapon systems (e.g. EM EW) and scalar howitzers for starters, the basic Directed Energy Weapon DEW (microwaves and laser systems) are childs play compared to the superweapons of EM BW and scalar howitzers.

Now let’s talk (3) drug tech. Drug tech has DNA databases, that enable enhance or degrade from server systems globally on a per person basis delivered direct into DNA via (4) spectra tech that transmits at 140,000 km/s anywhere on earth or in the universe, so even if you left earth and someone has your DNA and is transmitting kill frequencies you’re not protected, let that sink in. So how do you address drug tech that is transmitting harmful DNA frequencies via DNA-TX H-field? You overpower the weaponized transmitter with a local DNA-TX H-field transmitter and you start to splice out all of the viruses that edited your genome without your consent to restore yoru genome closer to how our creator intended us to be.

(4) Spectra tech to shield house against poisonous EMF that turns DNA Counter Clockwise (our DNA is clockwise) is stetzerizer filter (trademark name) for dirty harmonics, EMPshield.com for EMP and lightning hits at picosecond response time and then the use of a tensor coil with a crystal containing quantum imprinted information QIT that cancels the smart meter and lillywave counter-clockwise rotation signal for the DNA to degrade it and returns it to clockwise rotation spin on the frequencies carried through the electrical cables into the home.

(5) spirit tech is the unseen, until one’s eyes are opened with the proper pattern. there are ancient spirits, including the holy ghost(s) before the church renamed the holy ghosts to the holy spirit, but there are also dark spirits, Jinn (before the humans) and other spirits throughout the galaxy. In the bible before the flood in the Book of Noah and in the Book of Enoch is described the “hybrids” from the fallen angels that were on earth, what the “normal” bible doesn’t talk about is that the flood killed majority of the “hybrids” but their spirits survived and “contamination” is utilized by the “spirits” that departed the “hybrids” to re-enter a person and again live and see on earth through the taken-over human being from intentional and unintentional contamination. There can be more than one spirit in a human being, this is referenced in the bible regarding, sadly, unclean contaminated people with legion in them that was pushed out of the person by Jeshua and then went into a group of pigs that then ran off of a cliff to their death. How do you banish a spirit, utilize a near-field pattern and push the contaminated organism into it then salt it and diamagnetic angelic amplified transmission into the near-field space force the spirit out and then trap it within the near-field pattern, this is considered a “jail” for problematic spirits and how to near-permanently banish them from our current 3d space time. This is most likely what the angelics did to the fallen angels and others, but may require angelic angels to continually block the fallen angels (e.g. ties up the angelic angels resources to keep the fallen angels bound or blocked). There are an infinite number of spectra patterns, but all information is accessible if spoken out loud about and in the near field, just be careful working with tech that few humans have mastered, due to the Darwin award winner curse and being lost for perpetuity in the near field taken over by spirits that are unclean.

Applied Quantum Information Theory QIT can defeat all of the invisible arsenal weapons (1-5) listed above provided it does not go against God’s will.