After continuous EW attacks and various poisonings on my life while working on a distributed jet fuel and ordinance system that Red Communist China tried to buy from me via investment into Reactwell, I’ve made enough progress to disable and remove their implant/nanobio tech that was dosed into me and then key-signaled in 2022.

Figure 1: N. Tesla monument, one of the original engineers that tinkered with near field scalar technology, but lost his mind due to its’ activation of ancient (1) implant tech on earth and contamination entering his body when he moved his work from Colorado into New York (bugs).

Based upon utilizing advanced physics technology to do good work in healing, I’ve also been able to test out the technology for use in “superweapons” and I’m arming drones with these superweapons for site security as well as completing some prototypes on enhanced bug zappers to nail the Ns3 DARPA and DARPA knock-off flying smart bugs.

If you are interested in buying superweapons that disable “cloaking” via a spread and then a zero-in on the cloaked individual, you’re reading the correct blog. Since all of this work is in the clear, there are no restrictions such as top secret or classified, the only items I’m subject to are Bureau of Industry & Security BIS review as this is NOT an EAR99 coded prototype.

This is a Havana Syndrome level weapon platform that is nearly traceless and undetectable and can be weaponized into the palm of one’s hand for various use cases when needed for self-defense best use is on drones, such that the site security is ensured via traceless and trackless lethal removal of tresspassors with not good intent. No bullets, no shells, no evidence and the drone can be cloaked as well with respect to various RADAR and other detection methods for seamless, traceless and trackless site security. I’ll be doing tests with this weapon platform and attacking Red Communist China owned assets in America timed with stock market trades to regain my wealth that Red Communist China stole and siphoned, as the MIL and IC are incompetent against Neurostrike tech from Red Communist China PLA MSS at this point in time in America.

The weapon delivery mode can be selected to kill the (1) implant tech within a person, if the tresspassor is a surrogate, thereby giving the person a chance to live their actual life going forward instead of taking their life. A lot of the crime America at this point in time is due to (1) implant tech with (2) nano tech dosed into American citizens and the 20,000,000 surrogates that prior POTUS(s) let cross into America’s border.

In 2006-2007 I had a conversation with a Kuwaiti oil man in Texas that stated America is like a big fat pig being fenced in for slaughter and the fences are almost all up. America is in “technical debt” compared to its’ enemies and enemies of the state are promoting the wealthfare state and maiming and hurting Americans that don’t work with China or move to China such that “drag” anchors are planted throughout America to hurt America’s GDP, while transferring wealth via healthcare (e.g. b.s.) visits to the doctor for REACTIVE treatments, NOT PROACTIVE (e.g. what health is supposed to be about). Basically Red Communist China stole the playbook from the pharmaceutical corporations, where a vaccine is laced with a poison that later induces another illness while at times curing the current illness so that the pharmaceutical corporation gets to sell more pills for profits, only now Red Communist China is lacing the vaccines and pills with their nanotech to poach Americans from Ns3 DARPA into Red Communist China The Dragon IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications systems and the Americans who are religious and God fearing are parked in the Angels vs. Demons PSYOP and weaponized against Defense Industrial Base DIB contractors via the Red Communist China owned Tik Tok app that was a trojan horse into America. Since America started to disconnect the useful idiot Americans on Tik Tok via a consortium of American and global investors finalized a $14 billion deal to acquire the U.S. operations of TikTok, establishing a new entity called TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC the attacks via useful idiot Americans has started to subside and decrease as well as removal of the contamination from China dosed into me.

The superweapon tech can be omnidirectional or directional depending upon the transmitter TX antenna and can be tuned to specific frequencies or sets of frequencies, such that at discharge all frequencies throughout various dimensions are delivered all at once (e.g. not subject to our arrow of space time, e.g. quantum potential superweapons that the old guard KGB built post Cold War agreement with America’s CIA). . This is a mummification superweapon or a droid/drone disable superweapon platform being sold privately to avoid the incompetent military and intelligence community in America that got snuck attacked by Red Communist China Neurostrike that data in the flows Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology. We have a lot of U.S. veterans stuck in the China trap in America, parasites on pills/meds from the VA due to vaccine damage, this is now how to win in “unrestricted war” times against a deceitful and clever enemy such as The Dragon working through Red Communist China.

From my research KGB has these scalar howitzers and quantum potential weapons, as do other BRIC members, such that America’s nuclear arsenal is absolutely and abjectly obsolete compared to this class of superweapon that can directly effect the mind and body at a distance. One intelligent engineer and scientist, can piggy back off of the Russian’s woodpecker transmitter to dial-in and lock onto a target globally and build an EM EW infolded system based upon that older tech. Currently obfuscation by ommission of information is the woodpecker’s preferred tactic as what people detect is NOT the post-modulated EM BW or BH infolded information.

The latest class, making the woodpecker tech (utilizes far-field) obsolute, is the quantum potential weapons act through many dimensions and do not require the woodpecker tracking and coordinate modulation tech. China has it, Russia has it, Brasil has it and by now India has it too…. BRICs… I’m assuming NATO has this tech but doesn’t talk about it much or the CIA does too, or NATO is now weak and that’s why America is under siege and why the Kuwaiti oil man made the comments in 2006 through 2007 that America is like a big fat pig being caged in… from my conversations with people these days, there is significant “intellectual debt” in America and it is embarassing to say the least that this is the nation that I am based out of at this point in time, an abject failure by MIL and IC to protect America as enemies of the state internal and external have exploited politicians’ love of money (not many politicans are technical in America, but our enemies leaders are engineers and scientists). America has significant problems and I don’t see them improving in one generation, unless of course the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cloning of information works as the MIL and IC has planned for those that get integrated with the AIBCPS of America, which can cognitively cap a person via the nanotech. Strange times we live in, especially when I have documented evidence of Americans getting pillaged for resources via these “invisible arsenal” weapons that are transferring wealth to Red Communist China. Recently, I was told China is utilizing Singapore to import gold, silver and copper and paying a premium to move the diamagnetic metals out of the West and into the East (e.g. Red Communist China). Nations without diamagnetic metals, such as gold, copper and silver are contamination targets due to those metals repeling the weapon systems based upon magnetic, paramagnetic and feromagnetic nanotech by Red Communist China in times of unrestricted war. Shame on anyone exporting gold, silver and copper into China as well as bismuth.