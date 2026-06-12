I have now had multiple hits with nanobiotech and have documented evidence of clients and retired military and engineering managers reporting these weird welts that immediately appear on their arms and legs.

Figure 1: Invisible arsenal (1) implant tech part of “parasites seen and unseen” presentation to 20 or so oral surgeons and dentists in New Orleans, LA USA at a retired CIA agent’s restaurant in April 2026. This work product and sample was sourced by Reactwell’s AIBCPS and decontamination.ai project in the clear. [2]

Figure 2: (1) implant tech: Archons cartoon [1]

Invisible Arsenal pillars utilized: (2) nanotech (3) drug tech and (4) spectra tech for these precision attack vectors.

An engineering manager at Ferrera fire truck got nailed with a welt pattern on his arm in 2023 and a retired military member going against Red Communist China ownership of oil well fields in Texas have gotten nailed in the head with nanobiotech while driving in Alabama circa 2025.

Solved what it is, how to observe it and repel it, weaponized nanobiotech from Red Communist China and enemies of the state covertly using surrogates and vehicles contaminated to attack via 5th generation warfare tactics. To see this unseen weapon in the “invisible arsenal” attacking NATO nation states, one needs to wear Dinshah yellow polarized glasses or flip covers to visibly detect the attacks or retrofit sensors. I am open to building sensing for this at reactwell.com with other groups countering Red Communist China's “invisible arsenal” attack on the rest of the world.

Practical countermeasures are copper impregnated cotton apparel and bathing with colloidal copper infused soaps that have salts, linalool and calcium disodium EDTA and vitamin c added.

Example(s) of Red Communist China “The Dragon” invisible arsenal nanobiotech attacks on people's bodies. I will be adding more images as more people send in the attack documentation with permission to post.

Figure 1: left leg nailed with a nanobiotech attack from an enemy of the state surrogate and vehicle on a two lane state highway

I followed-up with some retired military veterans that have also been attacked with this weapon platform and after review and research, the black globule that was lobbed at my left from an approach vehicle (the globule left the approaching vehicle (approximate speed was 50 to 60 mph of the vehicle and the globule went about 2x to 4x that speed and nailed my leg). I had on yellow Dinshah polarized flip covers on my glasses and was in a C60 fullerene high frequency environment with selenite crystals in my vehicle.

The black globule tech is from (1) implant tech, such as Archons and their tendrils and worms that Red Communist China The Dragon and enemies of the state (most likely taken over by Archons) have modified with IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications. Archons are ancient technology and per conversation with Order of Malta member, they have plagued earth for a very long time as well as other planets in our solar system, people in-the-know think they originated from Orion constellation and are lower dimensional entities that feed off of hosts. Certain species have more susceptibility than others to being taken over by Archons. Archons lower your frequency and influence your mind and consciousness directly, as does Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS The Dragon’s “Xi Magic Weapon” that is based upon Archon tech (e.g. imported into America after WW2 by Project Paperclip via Nasis research and development).

Archons depend upon “cobalt” that’s why Israeli “evil eye” repellants have lapis lazuli in them and are “imprinted”. Cobalt is in lapis lazul and the frequency if it in the crystals repels the archons when they “cohere” (e.g. observe and look at the lapis lazuli).

The following frequency set contains, gold, silver, boron, copper and cobalt subharmonics that when played will help purge a body of the Archon and Xi Magic Weapon BRAIN parasite and BODY parasite plague on humanity, attack, ongoing now via combined (1) implant tech (2) nano tech (3) drug tech (used to deliver archons and other frequency lowering parasites and adversarial nanotech), (4) spectra tech to communicate with the (2) nano tech and (1) implant tech and (5) spirit ancient tech that enters a body that has a damaged biofield due to archons lowering the frequency of the body.

14075, 14750, 683, 15903, 68 + 35 (Cobalt), 15903 Hz

Important Note: the frequencies above will dissolve IEEE 1906.1 nanotech celluluar communications national security technology that is “contaminated" or “not contaminated” so only use this is you are infected or contaminated. The silver will destroy virus and other contaminates in the biofilm fallout that will be degraded, the copper will destroy “hydra” in the biofilm fallout that will be degraded and the cobalt destroys the “archons”. This is top secret and classified level technology that few on earth know. If you have higher frequency far-field transmitters, then transmit colloidal silver, colloidal gold and colloidal copper frequencies as that will work better than the subharmonics listed above.

If you don’t have frequency TX hardware and skillset, colloidal gold, colloidal copper and borax that contains boron added to your clothes and sheets washing as well as bath water and shower water will help, but that costs $$. Clothing and apparel should now have copper, silver and gold nanoparticles impregnated into the cotton, linen or alpaca/wool fabric to create a diamagnetic shield around your body, such that all body parts are covered and will help to repel the hit from the “contamination” attacks that are occurring now in America and other NATO nation states by Red Communist China’s “invisible arsenal” via death by 1,000 cuts Sun Tzu Art of War attack in times of “unrestricted war” [1,2,3]

List of References:

[1] https://www.starseedsunited.com/the-archons

[2] https://www.aibcps.com

[3] https://www.ccpbiothreats.com