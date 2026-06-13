I’m 100% convinced that barium ferrite is the lowest tech “invisible arsenal” (2) nanotech wapon system that pierces Ns3 DARPA technetium IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communciations. It can be dosed as follows (all significant national security risks and terrorism asymmetric attack vectors) on a per person or street basis.

It is a slow-kill nanotech that when dosed into a person clogs up flow in the body, results in small globules of gunk accumulating with local contamination (including nanotech tags). It can be liganded to an adversarial IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology celluluar communication system with a tracking tag for (4) spectra technology to monitor, all the while the person continues to accumulate “contamination” and be slow-killed from the inside out, while accumulating “false positive” nanotech tags shed from other people that are unhealthy, further disrupting and causing “chaos” for national security. It results in cognitive decline and weakening a person and integrates into the vagus nerve system and can attack the brain by slowing blood flow. The use of “barium ferrite” (2) nanotech with (3) drug tech (amyloid accelerators) and (4) spectra tech is a go-to for Red Communist China and enemies of the state to sew chaos and dumb down America. I’m living proof of what barium ferrite can do to someone, just that I lived long enough to reverse engineer.

I just completed testing the tensor ring transmitting gold, silver, cobalt, copper, barium and bismuth frequencies to dissolve the nanotech with gold, destroy virus with silver, kill mold/fungus/bacteria with copper that breaks loose and push out the barium with the barium detox frequency set and of course the cobalt to nail the (1) implant tech: seen and unseen parasites such as Archons (seen). The headache I had in 2022 when I went into Our Lady of The Lake Hospital while active running an infrastructure project for LADOTD in the exact same spot has pain in it after running those frequencies and then extraction of the magnetic nanotech via magnetic vortex skyrmion unit resulted in “clanging and metals hitting” inside of my head within the brain left side, matching exactly the region where I had a headache in 2022 that Our Lady of The Lake as well as as Ochsner a year or two later and U.S. DoW Navy MEPs facilities ABJECTLY FAILED TO IDENTIFY or LOCATE. This is an abject FAILURE OF AMERICA NATIONAL SECURITY APPARATUS, pierced by a simple “barium ferrite” (2) nanotech attack via “invisible arsenal” by enemies of the state.

Figure 1: “Barium Ferrite” (2) nanotech “invisible arsenal” widow maker

Local police and sheriffs should pay attention to diesel trucks that have the smog button to smog-out vehicles behind them, cause they can have payloads of barium ferrite added. Coffee dispensers in offices, community dispensers with coffee grind accessible bags, etc. as barium ferrite is black. Food that is “grilled” with black can have the barium ferrite covertly added.

The biggest risk is coffee grinds, having barium ferrite nanotechnology particles added.

List of References:

[1] By Yilin Evan Li - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=125022701