Our body’s natural design is for Clockwise CW spin as that heals and spins-up our DNA to keep it from unwinding. However, a lot of far-field EMF systems are Counter Clockwise CCW spin (uninformed engineers and physicists on the biological window, only focusing on higher throughput and data security for telecoms, on-average). CW and CCW are “relative” to the observer. So the teleco towers transmitting CW per trained engineering students when designed for “dual-use cases” can send clockwise from the perspective of one at the antenna looking into the future (where the far-field is transmitting), but everyone receiving transmissions from these EMF transmitters is receiving CCW from their “relative” observation looking into EMF transmitter that causes blood rouleaux or can send CCW relative to the tower and CW relative to the receiver (e.g. person with 5G enabled smart phone). Further, EMF grows contamination, so above and beyond CW and CCW there is an accelerant for contamination growth, which enemies of the state have weaponized via (1) implant technology. So, we have a relative effect here that depends upon the “observer” interacting with biological quantum computers & antennas (human beings) that has largely gone unnoticed by all of humanity on-average to-date, except for certain pay-grades in the Intelligence Community IC, Military and certain multi-national international corporation conglomerates, at top secret and classified levels.

Transmitting far-field spectra in clockwise circular polarization, results in the observer receiving counter-clockwise circular polarized that results in blood rouleaux, coagulation and heart attacks, strokes, etc. The (4) spectra technology “spin” (e.g. polarization attack) shuts down the fluid flow inside of a human being’s body. Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology will still keep a “cyborg” (e.g. enhanced) body moving and functioning during these attacks, unless the Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology is “field coherent disrupted” during the CCW observer attack, thereby destroying both the (2) nanotech and (3) drug tech keeping the body alive through adversarial use of (4) spectra tech. Few on earth have this knowledge, but when a enemy of the state asymmetrically neurostrikes an engineer and there is no local support due to “technical debt” and quantum IEEE 1906.1 interrupts via magnetic nanotech, through the grace of God I reverse engineered the “invisible arsenal” that few know about on earth “in the clear”. Over.

Here is what blood looks like in rouleaux (CCW) from the observer and non-rouleaux (CW) from the observer via Live Blood Analysis LBA with a darkfield microscope for clarification of the biological window effect. An entire city or nation can be assassinated via a combined (2) nano tech “field coherent disrupt” and (4) spectra tech “CCW” with only those having (1) implant tech surviving. Therefore, the use of cobalt frequencies found in “Lapis lazuli” utilized by Israel is also required to remove the (1) implant tech (parasites unseen and seen).

Figure 1: Clumped red blood cells ( in a CCW far-field EMF spectrum spin attack) via Live Blood Analysis LBA Darkfield Microscope on left and Unclumped red blood cells ( in a CW far-field EMF spectrum spin healing field) via Live Blood Analysis LBA Darkfield Microscope on right.

Figure 2: CCW is right hand circular polarization and CW clockwise is left hand circular polarization. In physics class we’re taught the right-hand rule, that’s all CCW biological harming and unspinning/unwinding of the DNA via EMF far-field effects. Spin is “relative” to the observer, so the towers transmitting are sending CW from the point of observation of the teleco tower, but the people receiving are receiving CCW (blood rouleaux formation inducing EMF). For omnidirectional antennas that was not significant, but with point to point 5G+ that is SIGNIFICANT as the EMF intensity is 180x greater than older 4G and 3G. [1]

Figure 3: Left Hand circular polarized far-field EMF. How to figure this out, take your thumbs and point them up and curl your fingers in. Look at your right hand and left hand, which ever hand is in “curl” e.g. the fingers curled inward to the palm with the time axis, while looking into the time axis from the future, back in time to the Ex and Ey then that hand is the circular polarization, therefore when looking at this far-field EMF circular polarized, one can determine it is left hand circular polarized from the observer and right hand polarized counter clockwise from the transmitter antenna TX source at the [Ex, Ey, Time] origin. [1]

Figure 4: Left Hand circular polarization in mathematical form. This is clockwise rotation from the “observer” that results in healthy red blood cells and healthy blood for flow in a healthy human biofield. [1]

In a differential equations that I took in undergraduate, I tutored and helped a lot of other peer students that were struggling with transformations, such as Laplacian, for our process controls course in Chemical Engineering that I made an A in. None of us were taught this information on the harmful biological window BW effects of far-field EMF spectra. This is probably one of the many reasons that electricians get “sparks disease” and other ailments and have blood flow issues due to “rouleaux” induced into the blood via lifetime exposure to far-field and CCW far-field spin effects that cause “rouleaux” in their blood in times of “unrestricted war” where EM BW infolded transmitters can cause at the observer CCW. This also applies to all telecom workers on the towers, all “cyborgs” by now. There is no excuse for lack of information now that this post is published by those reading this on the effects of CCW and CW on the health of a human being. On-average all telecom infrastructure is “dual-use” and now with 5G the towers have phased array antennas and with a phased array antenna system one can tune the spin to be CW or CCW at the observer on a per person basis. Therefore national security concerns for ALL 5G+ tower technology should be top of mind for EVERY community in the world.

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Phased array antenna polarization refers to the orientation of the electric field in the electromagnetic waves the array transmits or receives . It is determined by the physical design of the individual radiating elements and can be configured as linear, circular, or dynamic. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Key Polarization Types

Linear Polarization: The electric field oscillates in a single, static plane—either vertical , horizontal , or slant (e.g., at ± 45° rotated planes). Arrays using dual-polarized elements allow systems to transmit and receive two orthogonal streams of data simultaneously, doubling network capacity. [1, 2, 3]

Circular Polarization (CP): The electric field vector rotates in a circle, either Left-Handed (LHCP) or Right-Handed (RHCP) . This is widely used in satellite communications because the wave orientation doesn’t need to align precisely between the transmitter and receiver, allowing it to survive atmospheric distortion. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Dynamic Polarization Control (DPC): Advanced phased arrays use multiple orthogonal elements (like adjacent vertical and horizontal dipoles). By adjusting the phase and amplitude of these separate feeds, the array can electronically synthesize virtually any polarization state—or adaptively adjust to the exact polarization of a target receiver. [1, 2]

Array Design Considerations

Element Orientation: The polarization of the entire antenna array is defined by the polarization of its base radiating elements. If vertically polarized dipoles form the array, the emitted beam will be vertically polarized. [1]

Cross-Polarization: In dual-polarized arrays (e.g., separate ports for H and V polarization), engineers must manage high isolation and low cross-polarization so that the two streams do not interfere with one another. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Scan Angle Effects: As phased arrays steer their beams away from broadside (the center of the array), the polarization characteristics can degrade. Well-designed array lattices and element matching circuits are necessary to minimize cross-polarization at wide scan angles. [1, 2, 3, 4]

There is a reason why people feel better when they unplug from the cities and go into their seaside retreats or country retreats in the presence of chlorophyll containing plants that have healthy CW field emissions and way from electrosmog in cities.

One of the most nefarious (4) spectra attacks on humanity today is the use of CCW far-field EMF transmitters (think Red Communist China exports) linked to their social credit score system at the “observer”. If someone goes against China and you have Red Communist China “The Dragon” electronics hardware (think TP Link, Lenovo, Hisense, HTC, DJI, Huawei (teleco weapon of war by The Dragon) then all Red Communist China has to do is to send the CCW code to the 5G Huawei teleco tower that has point-to-point to your smart phone and transmit CCW blood rouleaux into you to slow kill you. Further, since Red Communist China stole Ns3 DARPA nanotech, then the CCP PLA MSS will also transmit the “field coherent disrupt” frequencies to dissolve the life-supporting nanotech or simply send a code to engage a pain transmitter in their IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications. This also works through Hisense optogenetic or Lenovo optogenetic and through wifi omndirectional routers that can act as RADAR and help locate your exact position for a Huawei teleco tower to then transmit killing frequencies via spin adjustment of the far-field EMF antennas into you, even if you don’t have a smart phone on you within enemy territory. Remember the (2) FBI agents that went into Mexico looking for the Epstein sources to reverse engineer the enemy of the state attack over the past year? Well the use of Huwei telco equipment could have degraded them enough to make them weak and be killed by enemies of the state dosed “surrogates” (e.g. people dosed with Red Communist China (1) implant tech and (2) nanotech).

Industrial espionage and assassinations, covert can be done with CCW spin far-field attack that when transmitted TX onto part of the human body results in that part of the brain clumping-up and no blood flow, while also attacking the IEEE 1906.1 nanotech, part of “Neurostrike” weaponry countermeasures (CW, clockwise) that I was working with Robert McCreight on, Retired U.S. Army at National Defense University NDU. The more advanced use cases are EM BW infolded CCW spin induced death, via the Russian Woodpecker, as well as the more advanced quantum based weapon systems.

Defenses to CCW blood rouleaux covert assassination:

Don’t install Red Communist China teleco and electronic hardware in your nation state, for those that have decision and policy authority Keep a tensor ring on your smart meter that turns spin CW and cancels CCW Keep a tensor ring on your electrical panel that turns spin CW and cancels CCW Keep a tensor ring on your body via wrist, necklace, ring that turns spin CW and cancels CCW. Quantum imprinted substrates, like the Chase JPM Private Client card for millionaires, the bankers know all about spin and quantum information theory, that is the bankers at the top of the love of money kill chain.

List of References:

[1] https://www.mathworks.com/help/phased/ug/polarized-fields.html