How to Hack IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications being covertly installed into people globally via “splinter cell” nanotechnology through enemies of the state, such as Red Communist China, George Soros Open Society Foundation OSF and many other weird “virtual nation states” that are violating national sovereignty and sewing “chaos”.

The “invisible arsenal” is comprised of (1) implant tech (2) nano tech (3) drug tech (4) spectra tech and (5) ancient spirit tech.

Figure 1: IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology sample re-tuned to an angelic pattern from splinter cell nanotech

Guideline to Hack the various IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communication frameworks and platforms:

Here is how to hack into (2) nanotech based Ns3 DARPA derivatives and Ns3 DARPA IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications. The original Ns3 DARPA tech was licensed to Google and Apple and now a ton of nation states, international corporate clongomerates (via smart label), neurotechnology chipsets in TVs (Nielson family was largest investor circa 2007 for “smart TVs” to scan your body and read your nanotech from the consumer chips and popcorn products that you buy with “smart label” nanotech trackers dosed.

Reverse Engineering Corporate IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology:

Flow microscopy equipment (flow cytometer) with an AI and machine vision to get the samples from products and people, then spectra “cognitive radio” to confirm read of the samples via a minimum number of samples to then hack the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications (4) spectra tech protocol handshakes.



Start: place some of the sample crystals from products and people: mesogens, quantum dots, etc. in a controlled vial non-borosilicate glass (utilize valor glass, stolen from the plandemic playbook for a non-field coherent disruptive environment for samples) by a point of sale machine, one point of sale machine with new credit card and debit card terminal and tap terminal from China and one NOT from China linked banking system and then check the IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications encodings, as upon checkout the tech will scan/track. If you seed the valor glass vial with a sample from a person then you will see it update their nanobioid via (2) nano tech and (4) spectra tech - this is how people clone national security and banking system controls, which was done to me on an adversarial manner. The work should be done in a SCIF. You can hack the world with this protocol and start address the “virtual nation states” violating national sovereignty and national security, keep in mind Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS is behind a lot of the “virtual nation states” as well as enemies of the state to “abstract” their plan to sew chaos and hurt humanity via “sacrifices” to gain more power on earth.