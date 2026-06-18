After tinkering with various tech platforms to reverse engineer and remove the barium-ferrite magnetic nanotech (2) pillar of the “invisible arsenal” I’ve ran into the modulation of Tesla coils to generate near-field waves that go through pretty much anything. After reviewing resonance frequencies of the pathogens and then biological healing at the Schumann frequency… I thought, hmm. What if I take a Tesla coil, add a tensor ring to it and then modulate a psychotronic information broadcast at the Schumann frequency of earth?

Real Time RT Schumann Resonance Frequency on earth at Tomsk Radio Observatory

Figure 0: Live Schumann Resonance Frequency at (1) sensor point. This does not account for the actual local attacks by Red Communist China’s world largest psionic ELF gunning down America (e.g. “invisible arsenal” (4) pillar: spectra technologies as America is under siege in “unrestricted war” times.[4]

In other words, taking the British Petroleum BP oil and gas seismic stompers, but modifying it to utilize a near-field modulated transmission that coheres with earth’s fundamental harmonic, the Schumann frequency? So instead of ELF TX bouncing off of the ionosphere, the use of Schumann coheres “information” via modulation at earth’s fundamental frequency. Each planet and sun in our universe has a “fundamental” harmonic in the (4) spectra technology pillar of the “invisible arsenal”.

It turns out that in 2019, when 5G antennas (transmitters) and space satcom systems went online globally the Schumann resonance of earth started to increase. How? historically, the human body and earth was driven by “lightning strikes” that set the Schumann harmonic and the background spectra of space that earth travels through. So, the two main drivers are space systems are: (A) solar: such as sun, photon and electron clouds, solar flares from sun, etc. and (B) man-made 5G and satcoms that transmit far-field frequencies directly INTO earth or INTO people that STAND ON EARTH (antennas).

Therefore, the step-change in earth’s Schumann frequency that happened in 2019 impacted “sensitive” people, including my wife who “lost her mind” in 2019, most likely due to the abrupt change in Schuman frequencies when the satcom and 5G telecom equipment went online, then she was put on meds by her uninformed psychiatrist. Keep in mind this coincides with the year Red Communist China also tried to buy and work with my firm Reactwell. Also, China put the world largest ELF online that goes up to about 300 Hz, so they can drive the Schumann frequency just with that out of China or any group that leases time on that transmitter.

“In year 2019 we have sveral very high peak of Scumann frequency – Earth pulse. The most high peaks was measured: -17th of March 2019: 100 Hz -17th of March 2019: 110 Hz -17th of March 2019: 120 Hz -17th of March 2019: 150 Hz -20th September2019: 100 Hz -6th of December 2019: 100 Hz -6th of December 2019: 158 Hz We were used to the Earth pulse – Schumann frequency of value 7.83 Hz.” [3]

Figure 1: Schumann frequencies of earth with fundamental and 2nd and 3rd order harmonics. [1]

So, this is pretty interesting. Now what can humanity do with this knowledge that is beneficial? For one, transmit pollution repel frequency arrays for each poison in the air to move it out into space or back into earth. Why hasn’t anyone done this yet? There’s some serious “technical debt” on earth, or we are being intentionally poisoned to death (high probability) by the groups who don’t have the “technical debt”.

There are other use cases that I’m not going to discuss in the clear on here, but everyone should agree, a force field to remove pollution from the atmosphere is in everyone’s best interest on earth, literally, except the ones with (1) implant tech: parasites seen and unseen that thrive on heavy metal contamination. Wow, what if (1) implant tech has compromised key decision makers on earth, such that they don’t care about pollution … that just may explain the current situation earth is in now with dirty skies, dirty water, dirty food and continued building of coal power plants.

Other use cases include global psychotronic broadcasts for marcom.

Figure 2: Perhaps the groups funding this artist outfit are in the know or part of the Black Hat IC working to reset earth “grid of souls, earth locked up”, cause that’s a plastic person with dead fish and pollution in the background. Interestingly enough this group references “crystals” and various “methods” … that’s Black Hat IC[2]

List of References:

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schumann_resonances#/media/File:Schumann_resonance_01_en.png

[2] By The cover art can be obtained from Outpost/Geffen., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20132210

[3] https://cora-agrohomeopathie.com/blog/2019/12/09/new-record/

[4] https://schumannresonancelive.com