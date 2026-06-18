Old Guard KGB and CIA Scalar Transmitters - EMF Far-Field & Near Field Disrupting Quantum Systems at ORNL, Duke University and messing with tech used by Private Firms not compensating for the ramp-up of far-field and near-field TX.

Figure 1: The book that the old guard KGB and CIA built their global analog and digital “invisible arsenal” systems off of to manage the earth down to the Georgia Guidestone population target, the UK, and all global IC built this system that has been ramping-up and via COVID jabs put majority of the world in the OODA loop of it. [6]

FYI, this will blow your mind: from the random person that introduced me to the Georgia Guidestones in Los Angeles at LACI LADWP NGO for sustainability (that Red Communist China) flew their flag at after United Fronts infiltrated their NGO....

“But I do believe that the Earth has moved into a space with different and higher energetics. That shift was affecting potentized items a few years ago, and I do think the higher energy is affecting the overall consciousness of humanity and the planet as a whole. I think that is pretty obvious.” - advanced physics technician that has knowledge of tech and working tech that few on this email even are aware of.

I think the higher energy on earth is from the old-guard KGB and CIA scalar transmitters ramping up from Tom Bearden’s, retired U.S. Army IC personal library writings... amplifying healthy or unhealthy to target George Guidestones population as part of the agreement that ended the cold war.

“man made EMF from various things like the KGB and CIA using electromagnetic weapons, the smart grid, GWEN towers, NEXRAD radar, or H.A.A.R.P. are real things that affect people and the environment. But they are in addition to the energetics of the region of space we are in.”

Closer to the Truth:

Data here shows the schumann is “Spiking”, possibly due to the overlay of solar flare EMF, other galaxy EMF, and humankind EMF and satcom nailing earth (as it results in more energy going into earth). Also the old-KGB and CIA scalar transmitter systems and ELF systems and electronic warfare systems bouncing off of the ionosphere should be able to change the schumann resonance I would think from a physics perspective as it is more “lightning strikes” but in the spectra e-field and b-fields via far-field emf amplified by near-field scalar transmitters.

“In year 2019 we have several very EMF inputs that messed with Schumann frequency – Earth pulse. The most high peaks was measured (this is external to the baseline schumann frequency at 7.83 Hz...

-17th of March 2019: 100 Hz

-17th of March 2019: 110 Hz

-17th of March 2019: 120 Hz

-17th of March 2019: 150 Hz

-20th September2019: 100 Hz

-6th of December 2019: 100 Hz

-6th of December 2019: 158 Hz

We were used to the Earth pulse – Schumann frequency of value 7.83 Hz.” [3]

Sensitive people that work with advanced physics and quantum imprinting per quantum information their QIT applied, noticed a change in their production line equipment.... I noticed a change in our quantum nanoscale CNS catalyst work at Oak Ridge National Laboratory that was NOT reproducible at Duke University with U.S. Army, where the electron based reaction quit working and we had to add light photons to get the reaction to work again, pre-2019 electron worked via reactor .... post 2020 when old guard KGB and CIA psychocivilized society with scalar transmitters, 5g, space systems and various radar tech in unrestricted war with China started to ramp-up and CCP ELF 2019 went online, the electron reaction quit working for our company and we had to add photons to get it to work to counter “resistance” to the reaction e.g. photons have higher activation energy than electrons for certain reaction pathways... then I got poisoned in 2022 after turning down Red Communist China money in 2021.

List of References:

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schumann_resonances#/media/File:Schumann_resonance_01_en.png

[2] By The cover art can be obtained from Outpost/Geffen., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20132210

[3] https://cora-agrohomeopathie.com/blog/2019/12/09/new-record/

[4] https://schumannresonancelive.com

[5] https://www.reactwell.com

[6] https://www.amazon.co.uk/Physical-Control-Mind-Psychocivilized-Society/dp/1530689732