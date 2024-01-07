(Source: spuno - stock.adobe.com)

The infrastructure or “built environment” around us is bathed in electromagnetic energy from our sun (natural to us) and humankind made (not natural to us).

How can we utilize OSINT (open source intelligence) to build our own useful toolkit for personal R&D health and wellness? How can we utilize this knowledge to build our own bioenergetic weapons (250,000 miles per second+), that travel faster than light 186,000 miles per second, for self-defense against those still using conventional weapons (kinetic 2,727 miles per hour).



Housekeeping: This blog post will be expanded over time as additional literature review notes are compiled. Then a DIY kit will be sold and then a commercial product for personal health & wellness R&D. Weapons will also be sold for self-defense based upon these transmitters, per literature review to-date these weapons are beyond terrible and literally should only be used for self-defense on your own property, not offensively cause it’ll obliterate a ton of lives and in the wrong hands, would be devastating. Further, researchers working on these transmitters have at times killed themselves when testing the generators with a lethal frequency being transmitted. I’ve worked on (ran experiments) with scary stuff before, such as supercritical reactors, which are equivalent to ordnance, when ran at high temperature and pressure… but these scalar based weapons are a lot more scalable than supercritical systems (water, carbon dioxide, etc.) and covert.