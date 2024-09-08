Going through various writings, inclusive of the bible, ancient religious texts and some obtained through the use of near field. I have ran across a novel insight as to why biblical, religious and spiritual books should be known to the common person (I’m no different), as an instruction book for being a good human.

Paul, one of the disciples of Christ, believed his mission and truth was to give to those who did not have the benefit of study (leisure). Therefore, Paul was working to put out “instruction books” on what he had spent a lifetime studying to follow The Divine Laws of God and decision criteria one is judged upon, so that humanity knows what to do with their life on earth. Knowing is the first step in a successful journey, know where you’re going, e.g. begin with the end in mind.

This gets to a key point for people to be aware of in this world, if someone asks you what do you do for work, then they are of common descent, but if someone asks you how do you choose to spend your time, then they are of uncommon descent and family lineage. Time is one of the key resources on earth for humanity, not skilled in the near-field or paramagnetic/diamagnetic body status, and unfortunately the less good powers that be on earth (hoarding money and time), work very hard to remove the benefit of time (keep you busy focused on earthly things) from humanity by materialism distractions (then materialism patterns of earth, work to remove your wealth, to keep you stuck to earth for as long as they can).

I’ve always said, one only needs to have two pieces of information about a person to understand their true intentions. Where does the person spend their time (this is a choice) and where does the person spend their resources (this is a choice). The answer to both, historically, have been able to shine light on the truth. However,with adversarial wetware and neurotechnology these days finding the truth is even harder, cause it can subliminally disrupt, influence and eventually control a person’s free will. This is why I am not for ChinaCCP and their adversarial technocommunism use of nanotechnology, neurotechnology, adversarial wetware an biofilms.

Regarding ancient texts, the reference to the Holy Spirit, God, Son of God (e.g. Trinity) is profound. Yet, how does one know if the spirit interacting with you when working with the near field is good or less good (e.g. bad)? In the bible it is stated that to put a spirit to the test and obtain the answer if the spirit is good or bad is to simply ask if the spirit believes that the Christ was reincarnated in flesh and blood on earth to save humanity, if the spirit denies this then the spirit is less good (e.g. evil/bad) and if the spirit confirms that Christ was reincarnated in flesh and blood on earth to save humanity, then the spirit is good. From my work in the near field, when a heavenly charge enters earth and interacts with earth in 3d space-time it requires the charge to imprint into and onto earth and be subject to the domain of earth, through flesh and blood. This is apparently how the universe works, e.g. God’s creation and Divine Law. When the charge from the heavens imprints onto earth, it also biocoheres with earth and provides a path (e.g. stairway to the heavens) for those that find the charge’s pattern and choose the path less trodden to the heavens, through the pattern (even the thought of the pattern places one into bioresonance, such as the face of Christ and why it is stored at protected sites on earth).

Keep in mind, there are various religions and faiths on earth, where their roads lead to a person (e.g. pattern) that may or may not have come from the heavens. It is important to discern if the pattern one devotes their lifetime to is from the heavens or from the depths of earth deceiving those on earth to keep them stuck on earth.