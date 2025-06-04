Here is proof that our bodies have nano-biochem in them that is invisible to the human eye and the type of nanotech in our bodies impacts everything. This is the nanotech property that China CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon has globally deployed on the world and spreads the splinter cell nanotech.

Here is a simple experiment after I have been moving my body out of a magnetic nanotechnology surround and enclose poisoning and into a diamagnetic state to repel the magnetic nanotech poison at DNA, nanotech and macroscale levels. Removal by various PEMF H-field Tesla pulser, DNA-TX H-field, Tesla Coils, dosing with copper liquid chlorophyl, zinc, nano colloidal silver, nano colloidal gold, bismuth, consumption of green organic vegetables ans very careful consumption of alkaline water and natural chelators as well as calcium-disodium-EDTA. Near field transmitters and quantum scans to adjust the rife frequencies to attack the adversarial nanotech weapon system deployed on my body.

Key points in the video.

The light does not energize until I touch it. After I contact the light with touch, then remove my hand from the light the light stays energized and glows even with the air gap.

Conclusion from a discerning engineer with fundamental nanotechnology expertise:

The nano-biochem in my body at a higher energy and frequency transferred into the plasma tube. Then the nano-biochem linkage with the plasma tube altered the dielectric constant of air between my hand and the plasma tube, which enables energy transfer from my hand and the tube.

Be very very careful who you hug, shake hands with, eat with and hang out with these days as splinter cell nanotech will transfer into you from a higher power person regardless of body size.

If you are larger sized person (volume and height) then a bunch of little people with magnetic nanotech can transfer the magnetic nanotech into your body if you already have contamination and possibly if you do not have prior contaminayion as the magnetic nanotech is energy loving. Keep your distance from people who are unhealthy as prior work via quantum scans of entangled people has confirmed the least healthy person draws down the healthy person biofield at the quantum level, which then over time results in them becoming ill if their body is not maintained to be healthy. Life has a biofield and there is technology, advanced, fielded by some very evil groups that sucks the life out of other people and the food and medical supply are a signicant attack vector for these adversarial nanotech dosed dead foods and some can link you to an AI central or distributed that can enhanced or degrade you based upon a given nation state, virtual nation or multinational organization social credit score… e.g. the current fielded deployment of communism… technocommunism, which I am against 100%.