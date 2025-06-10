The world today has the human body as the battlefield, sadly. Instead of complaining, here are my biofield healing hacks that work, based upon primary experience working with various technologies:

Coherent frequency stabilizers, such as polarized discs that have imprinted quantum information. Where the sigels, discs, talismans, etc. are diamagnetic. Go here to inquire www.aibcps.com Baking soda foot bath, use in laundry, refrigerator, baths etc. I have confirmed and reconfirmed it destroys and removed magnetic nanotechnology gunk and so have others confirmed it works to degunk magnetic nanotech. The two photographs below are of a satchel bag worn by me after washing it by hand in bath tub with baking soda:

DNA-TX H-field for healing, remove, enhance and killing pathogen frequencies Local PEMF H-field Tesla Pulser 2+ Tesla and Tesla H-Field Coils with the correct frequencies Quantum Information Theory QIT based resources Healthy organic foods high in fiber and natural chelators such as garlic, onion and parsley. Supplements such as essential chelated minerals, probiotics, anti-fibrolytics, zinc, chelators such as enteric coated calcium-disodium-EDTA. Alkaline water with calcium chloride, magnesium sulfate and bicarbonate with potassium. Eating within a 5 to 7 hour time period from morning through early afternoon. Sleep without light, but in a blessed, clean, clear and diamagnetic environment with healthy electrical grid harmonics less than 0.1 mG. The body has to purge toxins from the brain and blood during this recovery time. Linking a DNA-TX H-field or Quantum Information Theory QIT program with sleep time is stellar. These days it is even wiser to isolate with a pemf pulser salt lamp that runs the magnetic pemf h-field all day to attract magnetic nanotech into the salt fragmenter trap system. Keep the lamp light on during daytime and evening till you go to sleep. Keep the magnetic PEMF H-field running 24x7x365.25 to suck up magnetic nanotech gunk. Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers at 2.0 to 3.0 ATM

Samples of removed magnetic quantum nanotech with the above protocols:

Avoid text messaging as it is all insecure now per national security, utilize signal on a Samsung smart phone that is eSIM enabled and do NOT use a SIM card. Android is a secure operating system and the combined use of Samsung and Android by Google keeps you out of the Made in China tech space. Avoid neighborhoods with underground power as the use of underground electrical lines energizes the ground (electric that grows nanotech contamination and further the neighborhood has H-field that enables synchronization for quantum upload to China CCP PLa AI BCPS Xi Magic Weapon platform.

Here is the key, having the total body biofield at high vibrational frequency is required. The latest magnetic quantum nanotechnology draws down the body's life force and frequency by synchronizing it via the magnetic field latch to low electrical grid 60 or 50 Hz frequencies. The latest magnetic latch, deployed on humanity, is nanotechnology based, technetium when not complexed with elements like chlorine it is paramagnetic and not diamagnetic. Sars-Cov-2 builds proteins that agglomerate with technetium and other unhealthy ferromagnetic, paramagnetic nanotechnology.