Reactwell's latest AI product is a narrow band AI app that sends Text messages and Makes Phone calls within your social network in the clear to glitch out CCP AI and max out your social credit score.

How to hack CCP social credit score system (e.g. technocommunism)? Reactwell has your solution. Stuck in China with CCP, no problem this tool hacks their AI BCPS with photographs, biometrics and the full monty.

Go here www.reactwell.com via VPN with Tor Onion web browser and sign-up with a secure email (e.g. an email that utilizes a FIPS hardware key for 2FA).

Here is how CCP social credit score system works that CCP has covertly plunked down into America through “Tik Tokers” being the unwitting vessels for delivery and data gathering.

Figure 1: CCP Social Credit Monitoring Score (e.g. Technocommunism) and Reacwtell’s app hacks it for nation states being attacked by it. Just register at www.reactwell.com and then the narrow AI can generate a “digital twin” of you and your network to then gather your network and false-positive to max out CCP AI BCPS so you have a social credit score of 1300 and don’t have to deal with CCP junk. Then at www.electrostasis.com you can remove the CCP audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT if it is inside of you.

List of References