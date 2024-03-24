Chain-of-Custody-Hacking 101: Banking Use Case of Mesogen:Nemetic Crystals
These small nanoscale nemetic crystals are covert and extremely useful, while their durability is paramount. Here is how bankers and others use these to track notes tendered (e.g. fiat currency).
So, someone gave you a $100 bill and you got excited, after first verifying that it wasn’t stolen of course. Once you “laid hands” on that $100 bill you became, unknowingly, part of its “chain-of-custody”.
This is information that bankers, central banks and any other “banker groups” don’t wan…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brandon’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.