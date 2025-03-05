Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
3

China CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon 101 | Attack on U.S. Representative Ms. Kim

Today Representative Kim was attacked by China CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon while speaking at the Select Committee on CCP
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Mar 05, 2025
4
3
Share
Transcript

Today Representative Kim was attacked by China CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon while speaking at the Select Committee on CCP.

When Ms. Kim mentions China and CCP and PLA the Xi Magic Weapon activated and shut her down from a continuous conversation and she looked flustered and unwell.

ACTION: Do not touch a Tik Toker, the nanotechnology transfer by touch. Do not touch a person that is traveling out of China, their entire body is a nanotech reservoir for Xi Magic Weapon.

BASIS: Xi Magic Weapon utilizes nanotechnology that infiltrates your biofield and then integrates with your body. When you talk against China, CCP or PLA the weaponized nanotechnology activated to shut down a person. Ms. Kim has Xi’s nanotech growing inside of her.

Brandon’s Substack
Electrostasis
Non-kinetic musings, reverse engineering, cybersecurity, neurosecurity, neurorights, neurohacking, energetics and bioenergetics. Hacking those that mess with others nefariously.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Recent Episodes
Cognitive Integrity 173: Molecular Communication MC Security
  Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Cognitive Integrity 172: Brandon's Breakfast Smoothie
  Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
AI BCPS Assassination 103: Tools of The Trade with Evidence and Accessible Countermeasures
  Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
AI BCPS Assassination 102: Current State of America per Select Committee on CCP
  Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Black Box 101: What is a Black Box? Reverse Engineered by an Engineer
AI BCPS Assassination 101: How an AI BCPS assassinated Tony Hsieh
  Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Veterinary 101: Heartworm treatment with pills of frequency and mass
  Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.