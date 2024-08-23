There are different realities that people live, literally separate comms and circuitry. Literally, people are in different perceived realities now.

Example terms “meta-verse” refers to a derivative from base reality “universe” and the “universe” is just a synthetic biology overlay on top of the actual biology in people and the actual “base reality” not controlled by our world’s computer people, but actual people.

If you have a near-field transmitter and a key-signal in the far-field you can switch between these various “meta-verses” but you may lose your mind.

Then if you want to get to “base reality” you have to strip out all of the synthetic biology, which requires fasting, chelation and various other cleanliness techniques. I discovered this while reverse engineering ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon to work my way out of the China trap.

Once you are in “base reality” then you can get into the multi-verses that our God created. Otherwise, you’re living in a derivative of “base reality” in either the “universe” or in the “meta-verse”.

The “universe” is a direct derivative, abstraction, of the “base reality” but with the ability for those in the know to move in and through it as they deem fit. These are “glitches” that people see on cameras where someone or something appears and then disappears.

To transit from various “meta-verse” simply requires a near-field transmitter and a key-signal far-field frequency.

The difference from switching “meta-verses” vs. UBI, AHI and Havana Syndrome is that the UBI, AHI and Havana Syndrome is a key-signal that in-situ magnetizes part of the brain’s graphenes that then result in decoherence between the left and right side or any side or region of the brain.

When someone wants to remove you, you get hit with a key-signal that in-situ magnetizes. The weapon CCP likes to use is called GONuts that uses graphenes and a strong key-signal to in-situ magnetize them inside of your body and brain so that you literally are getting key-signaled by pulsed magnetic H-fields everywhere you walk. CCP and their proxies know this and are attacking democratic nation states “universes” and “meta-verses”.