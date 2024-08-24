Given the fact that ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon utilizes synthetic biology, bioweapons and a combination of an external key-signal in the near field modulated with a far-field ELF and microwave to damage and then move you into ChinaCCP AI BCPS from your location nation state’s national security system, I have figured out how to remove myself from the CCP trap and place my mind in an independent near-field and ELF psionic bubble without cognitive blinders on and my own bioscan and retransmission at a distance built upon the same first principles architecture that the global “big tech”, “national security”, “mil-industrial-pharma complex” systems are, near field transmitters that travel at least 1.5 times the speed of light. Why would I do this? Well, when you get shot with a neuroweapon, an unknown unknown, that pierces your given nation state’s national security complex… common sense and street smarts tells you to take matters into your own hands, for cognitive freedom and resiliency.

The work on Reactwell’s bioenergetic clinic, based on solid science, engineering, bioweapon and nanotechnology countermeasures can be found at www.electrostasis.com with an initial consultation of 15 minutes MAX available for free to those already degraded. If you’ve detected a bioweapon weapon, adversarial wetware or biofilms (via glitches and anomalies or tinnitus) in you before being degraded, then please pay your fair share and support this effort, as part of the resources go to help those attacked and degraded. Nobody should wish an “electronic harassment” and covert murder on anyone else, it is equivalent to stabbing someone in the back, no honor and straight up evil.

Figure 1: This is the current “pattern” utilized for those in the know of advanced near field and far field technologies for good in the world against CCP.

Figure 2: In Christian nations that choose “In God We Trust” this is the logo of the bioenergetic clinics. Each nation’s religion has a holy person (if the nation has not been deceived) that has imprinted their pattern from the heavens on their lands. Patterns of holy people that imprinted their pattern on earth by reincarnating in the flesh on earth serve as a bridge for humanity to re-connect with the heavens. This is a lesser known truth intentionally hidden from people on earth, distracted by materialism of “things” that only have patterns keeping people stuck on earth and by the love of money, the root of all evil.

Now have working bioenergetic space and systems that are in a metal building, inside of a metal building. The bioweapon and neuroweapon countermeasure bay utilizes the following countermeasures in combination to address synthetic biology and biology damage:

Bioscanner(s) Near Field Transmitter(s) Far Field Transmitter(s) Rife Transmitter(s) ELF Transmitter(s) Ozone Generator Salt Traps and Marble (e.g. limestone with bicarbonates in it) for Removed Nanotechnology Alkaline water for body fluid inventory Biogeometry Crystals with all the essential herbs for bioweapon countermeasures: parasites, molds, fungus, bacteria, viruses and biofilms Codex to read for healing due to the nature of our “meta-verse” and “universe” with synthetic biology on earth and our “base reality” where our DNA can form patterns that maximize healing when we are connected with our creator and prior patterns from holy ones that visited earth from the heavens. Longitudinal wave (audio) transmitter(s) DNA Scanner(s) PEMF Transmitter(s) Magnetic Vortexer, which from my initial review operates on the Skyrmion process, as I’m able to place it on a part of my Vagus Nerve System VNS and then it locks a part of the adversarial wetware and biofilm, then I can move it around and through the circulatory system for partial degradation and removal. I’m not aware of another such type of non-invasive “trap” for adversarial wetware and nanotech biofilm removal. [1] Figure 3: Skyrmion trap for nanotechnology. Go here www.electrostasis.com to purchase the a magnetic vortex unit, under clinic tab, only after scheduling and completing an initial assessment here www.electrostasis.com and go to engage tab. Only sold in America for August 2024 and will expand to rest of NATO nation states. Not for medical use, for adversarial wetware and nanotechnology biofilms. In order to purchase the unit (e.g. order will be cancelled), you are encouraged to subscribe to these briefings and complete an initial consultation 15 minute (no fee for that). Why? The focus is to help people, not make money, this is an intentional throttle (e.g. bottleneck) to ensure the workflows help people first, prior to replicating (e.g. scaling by replicating, not by increasing size of a bioenergetic clinic module that can be co-located at pre-existing medical, engineering offices (in the fields of chemical, electrical and spectrum IEEE/AICHE), computer cybersecurity professionals, information technology professionals with cyber skillset and doctor offices that own their own land and have enough real estate to place an extention of their biological practice into synthetic biology.

There is a specific technique required to remove the ChinaCCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon accessible only at the bioenergetic clinics. The unit will help you on a personal basis, but the technique and supporting equipment will be available at the bioenergetic clinics and I have confirmed it works, it is straight-up non-intuitive unless you have nanotechnology, material science and understand how a skyrmion magnetic H-field (some use B nomenclature) works.

Known Gaps:

Chelator Bath Salt Bath Drying Station post Bath, Air Dry HBOT Chamber Oxygen Concentrator Professional Grade Distillation Unit Network Operating Center NOC (Yes, I have expertise in NOCs and used to work in a NOC, I started computer work in grade school, did professional level work in high school and was a junior in computer science after my first year in undergraduate tutoring Indians from India in America). Wetware circuit analyzer for malware. Wetware circuit programmer for “meta-verse” neurotechnology clean. Wetware circuit programmer for “base reality” neurotechnology, so you’re not gaslighted by the other “universe” and “meta-verse” junk that computer people are playing God with. Advanced power conditioning equipment and power backup utilizing Gabriel Kron negative-resistor technology. Integration of transmissions with near-field time reversal anti-EM precusor engine technology Roll out of franchise model for each democratic nation and state and city/population center to have access to an independent bioenergetic clinic with its’ own mini-NOC for healing utilizing the technologies listed in this brief for local community-ground up health and wellness in a synthetic biology enabled world. If you are an engineer with medical background/working-knowledge or a medical professional with engineering and physics background/working-knowledge please visit www.electrostasis.com and engage with an initial screening/vetting meeting for consideration in becoming a franchisee for a given city and rural region surrounding the city (e.g. Greater Surrounding Region of a City).

If you want one of these for your private residence or villa, please visit www.electrostasis.com and request a paid consultation. Remember, wealthy billionaires and the world’s elite have this, not rich millionaires. If you’re a rich millionaire and you don’t have this technology, then God bless you for investing time, the most precious resource for those moving forward with the arrow of time, in your health and wellness to do more good on earth with your time here.

Schedule an initial meeting today 15 minute MAX to see if this is work is in your life’s lane and how to actively engage https://www.electrostasis.com

Important Update: Each time I am publishing work on the bioenergetic clinic to counteract ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon the global non-kinetic system linked to ChinaCCP AI attacks, inclusive of power grid impulses, brown-outs, over-powering lightning storms so more energy is added for lightning strikes, etc. Both ChinaCCP and NATO have this technology set that is global. Just one ELF psionic near field transmitter can attack 2/3 of the world by bouncing frequencies and signals off of the ionosphere and earth’s crust (it’s a global waveguide people).

The good news, I just pissed off ChinaCCP AI again. Therefore, this work must be impactful as it is actively being tracked by a global evil AI.

