Okay, so after completely disconnecting from ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon AI BCPS “meta-verse” PSYOP and thoroughly hacking CCP, e.g. their “Magic Weapon” flopped. Our team at Reactwell is now in a position to help others disconnect from “electronic harassment” first and help others enhance their lives for good through super human performance utilizing the hacked CCP technology set, not the bioweapon part.

Figure 1: Super human cognitive performance, but also motor-cortex and muscular. The key is unlocking the powerhouse, mitochondria at a distance.

Therefore, the following two services are now available. One time fee for “electronic harassment” disconnect and an annual recurring fee for “super human enhancement services on an annual subscription”. The objective is to have our bioenergetic clinics form a distributed edge wetware biocompute blockchain service to ensure redundancy globally for each franchisee, such that if one bioenergetic clinic NOC gets hit or attacked, it fails over into the remaining clusters and amplifies a counterstrike against whoever hacked the bioenergetic clinic.

Service offering #1 www.electrostasis.com go to Clinic > Disconnect Harassment

Cost $10,000 one-time, if it doesn’t work you don’t pay. Pay in increments as you’re probably degraded financially by the time you find this. Get back on your feet, then complete the payments. Our team at Reactwell has gone through this first hand and would never wish this type of back-stabbing weapon on any soul on earth. Here to help, but we do have hard costs to cover.



Service offering #2 www.electrostasis.com go to Clinic > Enhancement Services

So, this is only available for people doing good work on earth, period. Our focus is on main street, this service is available via monthly installments to qualifying individuals. Schedule an initial engagement meeting.

The objective is for our network of franchisees with advanced echelon systems to have a distributed edge biocompute network that is redundant, resilient and secure in your local community. Therefore, if there is a “glitch” you can walk down to your “main street” and not be held captive by the pricks on Wall Street that work with CCP in China.

Be careful what you read online, all of this technology is classified, top secret and clearance level. The only reason our team knows about it is that we defeated ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon, then hacked their system from the inside out to get out of the “China Trap”. This is a huge barrier to entry for anyone else entering the space, in addition to your own nation state’s IC systems defending the knowledge base. Our team considers this knowledge proprietary and for good reason, evil ass rich pricks should never know about this technology, as well as authoritarian regimes.

List of References

[1] https://www.bbc.com/news/world-55905354