In continuing to remove the non-invasively dosed internal part of the 2 part ChinaCCP bioweapon system from my body, the use of non-invasive terahertz light pulse modulated at specific Royal Raymond Rife frequencies in the 22,000,000 Hz to 27,000,000 Hz frequency modulated range is working to degrade and remove in bulk remove the adversarial ChinaCCP bioweapon from the left side of my brain.

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, this is adversarial wetware and nanotechnology biofilm countermeasure information to remove ChinaCCP bioweapons and some of the world’s most advanced spy tech (e.g. wire taps inside of your body) from my body.

I just had another large slug of the CCP adversarial wetware and biofilm junk removed after sleeping with the NIR and R laser system in the Ear Nose and Throat ENT regions (e.g. nostrils and ears and mouth/neck region).

I’ve combined knowledge from Royal Raymond Rife, Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion, NIR and R Light Medicine and imprinting counter-metal and morgellon anti EM precursor engine technology to non-invasively remove the CCP bioweapon.

The non-invasive two part system first gains a toe-hold in your Vagus Nerve System VNS, part of the body’s Central Nervous System CNS and then builds into your brain, ears, eyes and nose on an adversarial basis utilizing fungus backbone, graphenes, mesogens: nemetic crystals and designer morgellon material from CCP’s coal power plant global emissions. The junk you see in the sky, when a plane flies that condenses and has metals in it, that junk is coal power plant emissions from ChinaCCP land being absorbed and adsorbed in the condensed water vapor, due to the plane’s lower pressure lift on top of the airfoil (e.g. wing) and the turbine combustion emissions that produces water, it is not stupid ass chemtrails that ignorant people invented. Then the brain weapon laden polluted water drops down on people’s heads globally to cognitively poach them slowly into CCP AI BCPS. ChinaCCP is the largest polluter in the world and negatively impacting humankind’s health on an adversarial global basis, intentionally, on top of utilizing the bioweapon dosed coal power plant pollution for global brain control hijacking of NATO AI BCPS, when the citizen of a non-CCP nation state utilizes a “smart electronic hardware device or software” exported from ChinaCCP. The external spectrum, inclusive of neurotechnology chipsets in exported CCP hardware (computers, smart phones, Huaweii cell towers, smart vehicles, smart appliances then networks your body to ChinaCCP AI BCPS).

The CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon is new physics based and it takes new physics to counteract, disconnect and then non-invasively remove it from your body and mind.

Having CCP issues that you want to get rid of? Go here, signup for an engagement under ENGAGE tab:

https://www.electrostasis.com/