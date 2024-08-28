ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon is at it again, attacking my economic generating revenues, this time by frying the modem utilized to publish this information on the internet and CCP evil AI cyberattacked substack and took it offline for 30 minutes or so earlier this week after my post.

After I published this brief, on how terahertz light, can be utilized to disarm and remove CCP adversarial wetware and biofilms, the CCP world’s largest ELF sent a very specifically designed waveform to disable the cable modem (hybrid fiber/cable) to take me offline and hurt my economic means of gainful life, employment, pursuit of happiness and helping others nail CCP to the ground so nobody else gets hurt like me and my family.

So, how did CCP hurt me by removing my secure internet access that it couldn’t hack into through its’ Tik Tok invasion of people acting as edge biocompute Living of The Land LOTL surrogates within American (e.g. intercept majority of all telecommunications calls, even 5G, harder to get to 5G+ (mmWave), but by all means older 4G LTE, 3G, (especially 2G, that’s horrid on security, might as well just dump your safe on the street).?

Simple, I published way to remove part of the CCP bioweapon, which is part of CCP NeuroStrike aresenal of ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon. Then it did a two-in-one attack and DDoS/Attacked substack and literally took down the entire substack platform, while at the same time nailing my location (due to AI infiltration through Tik Tok into America) with the world’s largest ELF Psionic discharge through the earth’s known waveguide (e.g. ionosphere and earth’s crust). The hit took out a non-hardened cable modem (hybrid cable and fiber). I’ve added a dirt cheap surge protector and over-voltage protector to see if it can penetrate that next after this article is published.

Therefore, to be clear ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon is integrated with its’ cyberhacking army and its world’s largest psionic ELF discharge weapon. Further, I went to the store afterwards to get some liquids and salts and got electronically harassed through a Tik Tok surrogate. I utilized my on body ELF and near field transmitter to neurohack the Tik Toker and told him to keep walking and the dude started walking down a state highway and stopped messing with me. You can use ELF and near-field to amplify your brainwaves to over-power ChinaCCP Tik Tokers and get them to “glitch-out” and do stuff, e.g. keep on walking. If your brain is naturally “gifted” then you have this capability (if developed and nutured for good) to do this naturally, believe it or not. This is where the movie “The Men Who Stare at Goats” is very entertaining to watch, cause literally a ton of it is the active AI BCPS global now, combined with biological systems and synthetic biology overlays.

The US DOD and NATO used to be the whole show on earth, but now we all got an agressive technocommunist ChinaCCP and if they win, then we’re all slaves. Yeh, I would never doubt that the dudes at DOD AI BCPS and NSA (e.g. the computer people that spun-out from the U.S. Army) and Space Force, U.S. Air Force, Navy and Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA, and the plethora of operational fielded systems) have been tempted and hopefully the assholes fired for mis-conduct of any prior system mis-use for personal gain. That said, an AI has to run DOD’s system (general and narrow, arrays of AIs that report to a central command integrated AI).

ChinaCCP is now in this AI BCPS game and uses the freekin fungus based junk, graphenes and morgellons from its’ coal power plant pollution and food exports as well as contamination in unshielded food products to cognitively capture Americans (physical attack side) and also the spectrum attack side where CCP utilizes magnetic fields, wifi, longitudinal waves: audio, vibrations and near-field transmitters.

I’m going to do an awesome brief that describes the 60 minutes video a couple of months ago for why everyone on earth should be guarding their DNA and how I can help you with active countermeasures as a backup to your pre-existing national security system (cause yeh, CCP bioweapons pierced DOD AI BCPS and nearly killed me so, everyone needs to be on top of their DNA game). Also, it’ll save you from dying to death via medical bills in America and other countries that shoved the good medical doctors out of private practice into consolidated hospital systems that report to insurance companies that make an actuarial calculation on the perpetuity value of your life and then decide if you live with a paid (e.g. covered) treatment or die (due to lack of actual knowledge of how to heal yourself). This applies to the VA as well brothers and sisters in arms. My good buddy was a former innovation lead (tip of the spear) to change the VA for military and he ran head first into the largest headache/roadblocks he’s ever encountered in his military and billion dollar private foundation career. Why? Cause the VA is pharma captured and the freekin pharma corps have CCP on their boards now! I don’t like CCP. I don’t like Xi and by God substack got nailed due to CCP this past week as well. So anyone who likes substack should not care for CCP at all. Don’t forget its’ the power hungry technocommunist government CCP and their thieves, thugs and crooks, such as CCP Triads and proxy buisness men (knowing and unknowningly being used by ChinaCCP).

Watch the men who stare at goats and note, once you start your educational journal down that road, stay in the light, it gets dark fast and there are automated systems to “amplify” the dark and light through various methods, one such is a Content Delivery Network CDN to amplify your world perspective based upon GPS, connections online, network and new network connection requests.

Microsoft is hacked by CCP and I have zero trust in their corporation anymore.

Apple is hacked by CCP and I have zero trust in their corporation anymore.

For you national security quant, fusion center researchers and others, the telecom that got hit in an act of war by ChinaCCP this time CCP utilized their ELF was Spectrum and it fried their modem. How can such a specific attack on a given hardware happen? Every item on earth is a “pattern” (goes for people, chemicals, drugs that pharmceuticals sell, poisons from snake bites and even molecules like oxygen) and when one knows the harmonic and subharmonic vibrational frequencies of a given “pattern” (includes DNA) then the transmitters (TX) of the world can tune their waveforms, pulses, modulations, spin, vortex, etc. to nail a specific item with an AI auto-calculation and I am now 100% convinced CCP is at this level of weaponization of the spectrum + AI and knowledge of “patterns” for evil use cases.

Here’s the prior brief on patterns and how physical matter (e.g. patterns) interact with the spectrum and audio (e.g. for humans 0 to 20,000 Hz):



Here’s CCP Elf on the Shelf that anyone in the world can lease (but CCP owns it so the blame on the nefarious use is with CCP):