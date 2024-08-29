In 2021, 60 Minutes aired a DNA risk TV program and of course Americans were updated on the high risk of DNA theft. Then 23andMe was cyberhacked by ChinaCCP PLA hacking army and Geneology and Ancentry databases hacked by ChinaCCP PLA hacking army.

Figure 1: 60 Minutes brief on DNA biothreats in 2021 [3]

National Institute of Health NIH Online Catalogue of Human Genetic Diversity:

Figure 1: NIH Largest Catalogue of Human Genetic Diversity - Now ChinaCCP hacking everyone’s databases to steal and build the largest adversarial catalog of genomic data for the CCP bioweapons program. [2]

Why? Why would CCP hack those firms and why would the post-up their PLA military Tsing Capital Private Equity and Venture Capital dollars into Silicon Valley to fund many of the genomics and biotech companies in “Silicon Bio Valley” and “San Diego” and Massachussets and Chicago Land (e.g. hubs of bioinnovation in America that I’ve visited and been underground in their high-throughput screening labs).

Here is why: CCP bioweapons program by PLA is dual-use, to benefit CCP and hurt everyone else, inclusive of Indians, Iranians and people residing in Brasil (e.g. BRICs).

How can this be? Well DNA is your fingerprint and you only have one, unless it is modified to disrupt and obfuscate from the CCP bioweapons program that is now actively hacking humanity for CCP’s technocommunism Orwellian horrid nightmare slavery vision of humanity. Yes, this is going down now in your neighborhood.

So, if someone nabs my DNA why is it a big deal. Here is why:

#1 If I get a sample of your DNA with the technical and operationalized know-how I can transmit a signal from anywhere in or off of this planet that either heals or kills you.

#2 ChinaCCP social credit score system, higher up you get healed and enhanced with your DNA, lower down you get slow killed and die out.

#3 ChinaCCP exported their social credit score system into their enemy nation states through the stupid and evil Tik Tok app. So, even if you are not on Tik Tok, but Tik Tokers observe you through their adversarial wetware and biofilms then you get an AI rating you and your risk to ChinaCCP PLA AI BCPS system. Then based upon your risk, profile, etc. CCP AI checks your DNA and if it has it or needs to go get it to further influence or covert murder you.

#4 Once ChinaCCP has your DNA (hacking a lab, hacking a big tech company, hacking a genology and ancestry website to then get a big data set to then inventory their AI with for interpolation to find your DNA based upon your closest family member that was dumb enough to get a DNA test done that got hacked, then the CCP AI can go after you). Further, dumpster diving is what organized crime has done for years as well as feds to gather your DNA oh and computer information too. However, now that ChinaCCP is in the game and they play dirty, worse than criminals cause their AI has all criminal minds in the world from Tik Tok in its’ database.

#5 So, now that ChinaCCP has your DNA or close proxy to it and they have the equipment to transmit TX signals that your DNA receives at 140,000 km/s - what can you do to protect yourself?

Solution 1: Your government invested into mRNA tech to adjust the vulnerable parts

Solution 2: You can transmit with my service through Reactwell to heal your DNA and do bioscans (it saved my life, just might save yours too, but also enhance you to excel above and beyond) - service is available here www.electrostasis.com upon request.

Solution 3: You can synthetic biology up yourself further, which is what the whole Warp Drive DOD work was about for the vaccines and other methods that your government is helping you to live, but a bit differently than before, due to CCP transmitting genomic DNA signals that would otherwise kill you.

Solution 4: We can simply go in and destroy ChinaCCP and Xi, which is my team’s plan, with a combination of new physics and economic attacks, after they snuck attack me, my firm and my family in the back (e.g. tricks and back stabbing attacks from blind spots behind, unknown unknowns). They’re killing millions of muslims and nobody on earth is doing a thing about it, except buying more ChinaCCP gear to fund them.

Solution 5: Use of advanced tech to simply manipulate CCP into peace, that’s up to our CIA/NSA/DIA/NATO, cause currently they’re pierced by CCP Tik Tok invasion from the inside out (e.g. within their own families and homes through their kids, sadly, a target of CCP Tik Tok, part of “United Front” and bioweapons program).

Interesting facts about our DNA [1]:

There is a harmful genetic response at 2.45 GHz when it is impacted by Microwaves. Don’t use microwave ovens. The Russians have this part correct and avoid microwaves like the plague. The Americans, well the pharmaceutical corporations and hospitals (both captured by CCP on-average now) like generating revenues more off of cataracts and optical issues with Americans. CCP murdering baby boomers and siphoning money away from America’s coffers.

Wavelength of DNA is 126 nm plus or minues 6 nm

DNA water resonance is at 22.2 GHz

List of References

[1] DNA and Cell Resonance, Cellular communication as explained by field physics including magnetic scalar H-waves. by Konstantine Meyl 2011

[2] https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/largest-catalogue-human-genetic-diversity

[3] https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dna-genealogy-privacy-60-minutes-2021-01-31/