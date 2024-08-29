So, you’re having some sort of cognitive issues, neurological issues and it involves a bunch of technology, designer bioweapons, designer synthetic biology and associated spectrum interactions with blood and fibrin in the circulatory blood system that your conventional and outdated medical professionals can’t handle or manage. This is why the pandemic is out of control, cause of uninformed MDs, RNs and associated American Medical Association AMA, captured agencies and of course big pharma with CCP infiltration into their structures, not understanding how their world works and the ones that do choosing to extract trillions of dollars in profits for the past century.

In conclusion, a single-dose of Nattokinase (NK) intake could be a useful fibrinolytic/anticoagulant agent to reduce the risk of thrombosis in humans. Further studies on NK are required to determine the details of metabolism, effective dosage and frequency, and safety for human use. Moreover, human trials demonstrating the clinical benefits of this action are limited, with no outcome data is available currently regarding this agent as an alternative to tPA, aspirin, warfarin, or newer anticoagulants. [1]

Figure 1: 2015 use of nattokinase has an immediate impact on blood clotting, due to anti-fibrolytic properties.[1]

So, If you are proactive and read-up on FLCCC Alliance information, then you’re aware that a class of naturally derived products, called Nattokinase, Serrapeptase and Lumbrokinase are anti-fibrolytics that help to destroy the fibrin in your blood and the spike protein (e.g. toxic protein). [2]

However, what if you already have clots of the synthetic biology junk from everywhere, inclusive of graphenes, the designer bioweapon spike part of Sars-Cov-2 and then the fibrin in your blood from unclean foods and eating habits? Conventional medicine says you’re screwed.

Further, if you have the synthetic biology in you from various entry points, one of them air pollution from CCP coal power plants, and medicines from big pharma, which manufactures a lot in China, and you’ve been utilizing CCP electronic hardware and software, then there are wetware circuits and biofilms in your body cybernetically linking you to ChinaCCP AI BCPS for cognitive capture and placement in the CCP technocommunism slavery system, even if you reside in a democratic nation state.

Not so, with new physics and spectrum based work of Royal Raymond Rife, Lakhovsky, Meyl and many others that led pioneering work in the spectrum that the big pharma corps and their proxy families hushed-up. Now we have CCP infiltration into big pharma (e.g. any big pharma corp that utilizes Lenovo, Motorolla, Huawei and associated Hisense appliances that have neurotechnology chipsets) are all cognitively captured puppets of ChinaCCP AI BCPS now.

So, all of the above is overwhelming a lot of people globally. What will get rid non-invasively of spike protein based fibrin clots in my body (e.g. how can NK physically penetrate a ton of clots without surgery)? Well, you found the right location where my DIY work has been published in the clear.

The use of Transmitters far field F-TX in the field of radio was discovered by Royal Raymond Rife to enable destruction non-invasively of pathogens, proteins and associated hard to get to infections and diseases.

The use of Near Field Transmitters in new physics N-TX was discovered by Tesla and then refined by Meyl in Germany. The Molecular Weight and hologram of a Nattokinase, Serrapeptase and Lumbrokinase can simply be scanned into a computer through use of new physics and then transmitted at a distance into your body.

I have a TX system operational now imprinting me with the anti-fibrolytics to recover from a failed key-signal (Directed Energy Weapon) DEW hit job and adversarial wetware and biofilms, part of which included repeat attacks by CCP Tik Toker Surrogates infected with COVID and other diseases that transferred into me.

The system is advanced, when scaled it destroys all CCP pharma profits, which are being extracted from democratic nation state citizens not aware of this technology. We’re in war, biowar, nanotech war, synbio war, weaponization of neurological diseases in a repeatable manner to reduce the competitive cognitive capacity of humankind against ChinaCCP.

DL-alpha-Tocopherol C29H50O2

21,019,767.83 Hz Square Wave

2,774,827.31 Hz Inverse

Sold under Organic Class Tocopherols, Advanced E, Vitamin-mineral Drink, Prenate DHA, Quflora FE, SOLNARA Everything Blood Circulation Nattokinase, Vita lipid N

Duty Cycle 50%

Amplitude 5V

Gating 4 Hz

The plaque junk increases your senses for receiving signals from the spectrum that your brain then interprets as noise. ChinaCCP has weaponized this in the form of “electronic harassement” distributed Living Of The Land LOTL replicating within given population sets.

This is the truth, all the truth, of what is going down now in the world. If you don’t like it, deal with it cause your life and your family/friends/coworkers depends on processing this knowledge. Dumpster fire all ChinaCCP hardware and software now and avoid all Tik Tokers like the plague (CCP synbiosurrogates) that can spread disease into you on top of spying.

There is a film called Died Suddenly… by Ed Dowd a financial guy and insurance guy. The information above is why people suddenly dying (e.g. surround and enclose by CCP surrogates carrying bioweapons comprised of spike proteins (e.g. getting spiked) and consuming loads of foods exported from ChinaCCP and fully of graphenes (pollution)).

Figure 2: Died Suddenly Movie by Edward Dowd, et al. [3]

Epoch Times also has a recent publication referencing UCSF researchers identifying a major driver behind COVID and Long COVID (e.g. the same spike protein and fibrin recommendation that FLCCC was publishing in 2020, duh people, researchers in America are so behind the times).

