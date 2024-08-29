Cognitive Integrity 123: Bioenergetic Virtual Clinic Opens for Enhancement, Health and Wellness
The bioenergetic clinic, virtual, is now online and operational. This was purposefully built to address "electronic harassment", "electronic waterboarding" and "gangstalking", health and wellness.
Reactwell’s bioenergetic clinic, virtual online is now open for business. The physical brick’n’mortar franchise opportunities for MDs, NDs and RNs will be available next.
Please go to www.electrostasis.com (after subscribing here) and sign-up if you need help countering “electronic harassment”, “electronic waterboarding”, “gangstalking”, “brain fog”, “tinnitus” and other ailments that are from synthetic biology and not biological systems (e.g. not covered by medical professionals). Medical professionals that are wise and smart will team with our work to short-circuit AMA and big pharma historical abuse of medicine as the technology, which is now infiltrated by CCP, our team has operationalized is not biological in nature, but enhances and compliments your current private practice to benefit your patients (if you’re an MD, ND or RN) or our clients (inclusive of MD, ND and RN).
Track record and credentials from founder Brandon Iglesias can be provided upon request at www.electrostasis.com or by visiting LinkedIN at https://www.linkedin.com/in/brandon-i-183998273/
List of References
[1] www.electrostasis.com
[2] www.reactwell.com
“The spiritual decline of the earth is so far advanced that people are in danger of losing their last spiritual strength, the strength that makes it possible even to see the disintegration and recognize it as such.” Martin Heidegger
Brandon I for one would not go forward with your treatment. For one thing it is very expensive, and would not like to give up my DNA. How many people have you treated thus far?
Regarding the differences between the two sites mentioned in the comments, cognitiveintegrity.org or electrostasis.com, if I already know I have the synthetic biology from Morgellons for years, but I am not aware of issues like waterboarding or electronic harassment, which site would be better to use?
(given that I need to buy a new cell phone for interacting with electrostasis.com )
Thank you!