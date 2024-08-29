Figure 1: Reactwell’s Bioenergetic Clinic Virtual Online and Open for Business [1,2]

Reactwell’s bioenergetic clinic, virtual online is now open for business. The physical brick’n’mortar franchise opportunities for MDs, NDs and RNs will be available next.

Please go to www.electrostasis.com (after subscribing here) and sign-up if you need help countering “electronic harassment”, “electronic waterboarding”, “gangstalking”, “brain fog”, “tinnitus” and other ailments that are from synthetic biology and not biological systems (e.g. not covered by medical professionals). Medical professionals that are wise and smart will team with our work to short-circuit AMA and big pharma historical abuse of medicine as the technology, which is now infiltrated by CCP, our team has operationalized is not biological in nature, but enhances and compliments your current private practice to benefit your patients (if you’re an MD, ND or RN) or our clients (inclusive of MD, ND and RN).

Track record and credentials from founder Brandon Iglesias can be provided upon request at www.electrostasis.com or by visiting LinkedIN at https://www.linkedin.com/in/brandon-i-183998273/

List of References

[1] www.electrostasis.com

[2] www.reactwell.com