Recent amplification of prior person based terrorism and harassment by AI is now amplifying and “surging” attacks on key people in America and democratic nation states. The technology behind these attacks is built by CCP, their organized international criminal syndicates at “The Triad” and proxy organizations, business people, captured politicians and various other special interest groups under the “United Front” label. [1,2,3]

Figure 1: New Orleans Police Department NOPD is now under active attack by ChinaCCI PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon via Swatting and also adversarial wetware and biofilms that glitched out the Chief of Police in 2024 [2]

How does swatting actually work?

Police show up at your door because someone (historical) and now an Artificial Intelligence AI by terrorists or CCP called in a suspicious activity on you.

historical telecommunications attack vector with a person data-in-the-flow AI cyberhacking of smart phones and then automated calling voice activated phone dialing from pulse modulated key-signal in local environment from hardware device. This one here is terrorist territory that can be easily built in a lab. voice activated phone dialing from pulse modulated key-signal in local environment from wetware device Living Of The Land LOTL in people or animals. This one here is CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon territory, leased to organized crime Triads, other militaries and terrorist groups as well as non-invasively dosed into every day citizens to false-positive them and eliminate them in combination with “whaling” attempts utilizing “swatting” as just one part of the attack on executives C-level (e.g. me CTO that got attacked with this vector). Once the material gets non-invasively dosed into you, you act as a freekin biobeacon and the CCP adversarial wetware and biofilms disrupt all normal communications to sabatoge you.

NOPD is actively getting attacked by 4 (CCP) and even glitched out NOPD Chief of Police in 2024. [1,2]

