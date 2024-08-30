If you’re a truck driver, then there is a high probability that your headset gear while driving is from ChinaCCP and they are spying on you and can at anytime start electronic harassment on you, as well as covert influence your purchasing decisions with their subliminal messaging capability in the headsets to be pro China and not champion your democratic nation state. This is all part of ChinaCCP death by 1,000 cuts Sun Tzu warfare on free societies, namely democratic nations and CCP’s main target is America and NATO Alliance.

How am I qualified to talk about trucks and medium duty to heavy duty vehicles? In the past I have built fire truck custom pump stations with electrical 12V DC systems and water pump circulation with subsystems integrated into the fire truck pump stations. After Tik Tokers invaded the fire truck manufacturing site via ChinaCCP covert attack, I resigned stating that the basis for resignation was Tik Tokers infiltration and spying on the business and the bioweapon carrying Tik Tokers walking up to me and touching me on back or hand or arm to transfer adversarial wetware, nanotechnology, biofilms and disease into me. After each time I got “touched/attacked” I got horribly sick. The Fire Truck Manufacturer is owned by REV Group, a CCP compromised corporation in America. I’ve taken odd jobs in the past to understand the rate of penetration of ChinaCCP (e.g. OSINT intel) while building my own business over the years. CCP is up to no good and using Americans on Tik Tokers as “surrogates” (e.g. wetware and biofilm enabled human bodies that are linked to ChinaCCP AI BCPS). I was able to utilize my knowledge of signals in near and far field to intercept the ChinaCCP AI BCPS cybernetic comms at the manufacturing site.

Headsets

So, what are some non-CCP headsets that you can purchase to fight back with your spend? I’m actively emailing corporations and manufacturers now to compile a list as searches for this online have not yielded fruitful information. I 100% am confident that Sony headsets with bluetooth are safe to utilize and own my own Sony headset. I avoid Jabra as that has CCP connections now.

Do not buy Made in China. These hardware products are made in China and CCP has backdoors into all their hardware:

Jabra Corporation, was founded in the United States in 1983 as Norcom Electronics Corporation of America by the inventor and enterpreneur Woody Norris. The company, holding several patents, was acquired by GN Audio in September 2000, a division of the Danish company GN Group, founded by C. F. Tietgen in 1869 as the Great Northern Telegraph Company. Jabra's manufacturing plant is located in China. [1]

Figure 2: Jabra GN that makes Blue Parrot headsets for truck drivers has sold out America and their entire corporation got caught in the ChinaCCP trap. Dumpster fire Jabra and move your shares and stock elsewhere immediately. Tank CCP economically with your spend people.

Apple Microsoft

AV Equipment

Kenwood made in Japan is the only dashboard AM/FM/Digital/Video system that I will ever install in any vehicle that I own because the supply chain does not involve ChinaCCP. Further, I would avoid the Kenwood interconnects with any Microsoft Active Sync junk or Apple City China junk that is all signing key and hardware hacked by CCP. I choose to with Google interconnects only and disable all voice commands as this can be trojan horsed by ChinaCCP Xi Magic Weapon by voiceprint cloning of you. Samsung and Sony are also manufacturers for car/vehicle AV that I will work with.

USB Adapters

Only purchase USB adapters from your device’s manufacturer secure supply chains (e.g. their actual online store). The only safe manufacturers not compromised by ChinaCCP are Google’s latest Pixel (Made in India), Ericson, Sony, Samsung, Purism, and others that I’m adding to this list.

Microsoft and Apple are both compromised by ChinaCCP PLA. I do not use either hardware any longer and minimize the use of Microsoft software. Caught LinkedIN doing a cross-site-scripting attack, as Microsoft’s AI has gone off the rails due to CCP.

CB Radios

I need to spend some significant time in this space as it is critical to understand that Made in China hardware on this end is extremely suceptible to TX cognitive weapon attack through linking to a compromised chipset in your audio AV system in vehicle and smart phone for “electronic harassment” using your own transmitter TX.

