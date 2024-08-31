ChinaCCP is utilizing fauna in local environment within democratic nations pierced by CCP Neurostrike to spread contamination. Zap the “unclean” bugs spreading CCP adversarial wetware and biofilms (e.g. COVID). Then the “clean” crickets show up and produce healthy “longitudinal” waves.

I have purchased this product and will be testing it out. I’ve noticed that the adversarial wetware and biofilms dosed in me by ChinaCCP bioresonate when flying bugs are observed in my local environment and “glitch” me out. This is due to ChinaCCP Tik Tokers being in the local proximity, where the bugs get contaminated by the shedding synthetic biology of the people on Tik Tok, that the bugs then pick-up and spread into surrounding homes, sites and facilities.

The dielectric discharge when the bug gets zapps disrupts the adversarial wetware and biofilms in the bugs, such that the pre-programmed CCP wetware circuitry is obliterated.

Therefore, to shield against ChinaCCP Neurostrike, use of a bug zapper is required. Further, per the bible bugs that fly without legs that jump are “unclean” and even if you swat a fly, it makes you “unclean” until evening when you shower and bath with chelators in shower and then salt your body in an alkaline tub/bath. How do the insects make you “unclean” (e.g. scientists and engineers will appreciate this), the synthetic biology and nanotechnology mass-transfers into your body when you physically swat the “unclean” insects or they “land on you”. Therefore bug zappers are shields not only against “bugs that are unclean” per bible, but also against ChinaCCP Neurostrike weaponizaton of nanotechnology, synthetic biology via adversarial wetware and biofilms being built-out through people’s unwitting use of Tik Tok and other CCP electronics hardware with neurotechnology built into it, such as Lenovo, Motorolla, Hisense and Huawei.

Bug Zapper that I went with. Just make sure you buy one from your nation state that is made local to you and do not buy one made in China. I will tear this unit down to validate the supply chain components, to ensure the marketing is not mislabeling and misinforming citizens in democratic nations.