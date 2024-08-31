I’ve continued to reverse engineer ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon in a controlled environment. Here are my findings on cleaning up my body’s wetware and biofilms from the CCP’s covert and nefarious wetware and biofilms:

Figure 1: AI and enhanced humanity is currently being built-out through various powers on earth. However, CCP is messing with many nation state’s plans in democratic nations by trojan horsing their AI BCPS for NATO Alliance through CCP adversarial wetware and biofilms, part of ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon. [1]

CCP Xi’s Magic Weapon utilizes wireless protocols to reconnect you to their AI BCPS edge biocompute network that Lives Off Of The Land LOTL in your democratic nation state. Even if you have a small residual left of the adversarial wetware and biofilms it will get re-energized by wifi and then start to build and reconnect you to the ChinaCCP Coalition AI BCPS psyops in democratic nation states. I’ve cleaned my body to an extent to where there was a residual adversarial wetware and biofilm in the left side of my brain. I then decided to test what re-immersion into a controlled wifi environment would do. This required a large metal building and then a smaller metal building inside of the larger metal building, with a controlled hard-wired internet connection and then the ability to turn on and off the wifi 5GHz signal (not 2.4 GHz that would travel too far and further add complexity to reverse engineering Xi’s Magic Weapon). I turned on the wifi 5 GHz (which was prior linked in a contaminated environment to ChinaCCP AI BCPS) and the nanotechnology began to build and reconnect. I also went into contested environment with wifi at 2.4 GHz outside of the controlled wifi location and would return with further old dormant wetware re-activated at the 2.4 GHz and then it’d grow and try to reconnect via biobeacon. Remember, wifi rapidly grows CCP adversarial wetware and biofilms for near persistent state wetware reconnect.

Based upon the above, cleaning one’s body from the adversarial wetware and biofilms rapidly is the key to CCP adversarial wetware and biofilm decontamination. The frequencies that the adversarial wetware and biofilm can be destroyed at are the wireless protocol frequencies that re-energize them in the far-field conventional EMF spectrum. Further the CCP re-connect material is magnetic field H-field activated. Therefore the use of PEMF at the frequencies of the known protocols for wireless device is the key to attack and degrade CCP adversarial wetware and biofilms Living Off Of The Land LOTL inside of people’s bodies in free democratic nation states.

Therefore, CCP has fielded wetware and it is here now, not in the future as many videos indicate online, as shown below:

Technical specifications of frequencies and ranges per channel to pulse PEMF at to destroy the in-situ magnetized ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon from electronic harassment, electronic waterboarding and associated degradation and covert murder:

IEEE Wifi [2]

Wireless LAN (WLAN) channels are frequently accessed using IEEE 802.11 protocols.

860/900 MHz (802.11ah)

2.4 GHz Wifi (802.11b/g/n/ax/be)

3.65 GHz (802.11y)



Except where noted, all information taken from Annex J of IEEE 802.11y-2008 This range is documented as only being allowed as a licensed band in the United States. However, not in the original specification, under newer frequency allocations from the FCC, it falls under the 3.55–3.7 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service band. This allows for unlicensed use, under Tier 3 GAA rules, provided that the user doesn't cause harmful interference to Incumbent Access users or Priority Access Licensees and accepts all interference from these users, [21] and also follows of all the technical requirements in CFR 47 Part 96 Subpart E. A 40 MHz band is available from 3655 to 3695 MHz. It may be divided into eight 5 MHz channels, four 10 MHz channels, or two 20 MHz channels. The division into 5 MHz channels consumes all eight possible channel numbers, and so (unlike other bands) it is not possible to infer the width of a channel from its number. Instead each wider channel shares its channel number with the 5 MHz channel just above its mid frequency: channel 132 can be either 3660-3665 or 3655-3665; channel 133 can be either 3665-3670 or 3655-3675;

4.9–5.0 GHz (802.11j) WLAN



In Japan since 2002, 80 MHz of spectrum from 4910 to 4990 MHz has been available for both indoor and outdoor use, once registered. Until 2017, an additional 60 MHz of spectrum from 5030 to 5090 MHz was available for registered use, however it has since been re-purposed and can no longer be used. 50 MHz of spectrum from 4940 to 4990 MHz (WLAN channels 20–26) are in use by public safety entities in the United States. Within this spectrum there are two non-overlapping channels allocated, each 20 MHz wide. The most commonly used channels are 22 and 26.

5.9 GHz (802.11p)



The 802.11p amendment published on 15 July 2010, specifies WLAN in the licensed band of 5.9 GHz (5.850–5.925 GHz).



6 GHz (802.11ax and 802.11be)



The Wi-Fi Alliance has introduced the term Wi‑Fi 6E to identify and certify IEEE 802.11ax devices that support this new band, which is also used by Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be).



45 GHz (802.11aj)



The 802.11aj standards, also known as WiGig, operate in the 45 GHz spectrum.

60 GHz (802.11ad/aj/ay)



The 802.11ad/aj/ay standards, also known as WiGig, operate in the 60 GHz V band unlicensed ISM band spectrum.

After reviewing just the IEEE wifi bands, it is clear to see that over the years that ChinaCCP PLA has deployed their Xi’s Magic Weapon via self-replicating nanotechnology linked to their consumer grade dirty cheap neurotechnology chipsets on hardware such as Lenovo, Motorolla, Huawei and Hisense with their exported food (containing synbio, covertly packaged, comprised of nanotech and their coal power plant emissions) why the West was caught off-guard and surprised at this novel covert and nearly stealth weapon. Each time IEEE added standards it enables CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon to wrap itself further around a person in the manner of an onion, but instead of peeling back the layers, it is building layer upon layer as increased spectrum frequencies in far-field are utilized, such that nodules of CCP bioweapon wetware and adversarial biofilms are built-out over the years.

The above is just wifi, for CB radio operators (e.g. truck drivers and for TV there are separate spectrum bands). Therefore, the PEMF devices utilized to destroy the ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon need to focus on a wid distribution, such as a Lakhovsky device to degrade multiple spectrums at once, where the coils are set for the target wifi main bands and then the oscillations spread around the main carrier frequency to destroy the bands.

List of References

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNhHcHjbJ4w

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_WLAN_channels