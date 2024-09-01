Fasting is listed in ancient biblical writings as a way to keep the body and mind clean. However, in our modern world we have additional items to be concerned with, including biofilms and adversarial wetware. So, how to ensure entering a fast and exiting a fast is done with minimal shock to my body?

Figure 1: Integrated fasting and DNA TX with insights from A Shepherd Looks at Psalm 23

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, it is cognitive integrity in times of electrosmog, adversarial wetware and biofilms in a polluted world. I do not eat any yeast, do not consume pork or any of the forbidden foods per Kosher and Halal and minimize my added sugar intake.

I’m entering a fast by tapering off meals, instead of breakfast, lunch and dinner, I start to trim down to breakfast and lunch and then just a lunch and then start the fast, with alkaline water and electrolytes and anti-parasite medications, (e.g. prescription ivermectin or if you’re in some states it is now over the counter). While fasting I ensure that I’m well hydrated and that the DNA TX system is transmitting into me along with terahertz light. Then when exiting the fast, I gradually re-introduce dry foods into my body once a day and then slowly re-introduce fresh green vegetables, fruits and nuts [1] in the morning and lunch and prefer to have last mean at least five hours before I go to sleep.

I’ve also been experimenting with a program on DNA TX system that introduces melatonin at a distance as well as other preparative steps for my body to enter a healing and calming night sleep, then while sleeping dose with vitamins and repair DNA TX imprints at a distance and then to wake up dose with caffeine DNA TX and associated stimulants to start the day, then while working during the day time I’m dosing with DNA TX for cognitive alertness, nootropics and associated performance enhancement, while at the same time DNA TX’ing degradation signals for various bacteria, virus, fungus, mold, graphene oxides, NAC to convert reduced graphenes rGO to graphene oxide GO for removal.

While fasting, my body goes into apoptosis and I then utilize a magnetic vortex unit on various parts of my vagus nervous sytem that have been contaminated by CCP bioweapons.

List of References

[1] A Shepherd Looks at Psalm 23, An Inspiring and Insightful Guide to One of the Best-Loved Bible Passages by Phillip Keller “ Chapter Twelve, I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever