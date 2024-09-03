Okay, so the way the world’s more advanced Living Off Of The Land LOTL adversarial wetware, biofilms and nanotechnology works is that it creates small intrusions into your body’s biofield through deposition of metals with p-electron orbital vacancies (Al and U have two of the p-orbitals half filled).

Figure 1: WW2 “Blitzkreig” by Nazis visible to human eye is the equivalent of what “Neurostrike” by CCP is today, which is invisible to the human eye at nanotechnology scale, an adversarial use case of nanotechnology. [1,2]

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but countermeasures to adversarial nanotechnology, wetware and biofilms.

How can you clean your body of horrific parasites, mold, fungus, bacteria and metals without having to repeatedly go and get calcium-disodium-EDTA chelation? Ensure that your body and blood are diamagnetic. When your body and blood are diamagnetic, it repels adversarial nanotechnology, wetware and biofilms that drag you down, literally it results in your body having repelling biofield to lower energy (e.g. parasites, bacteria, biofilms, mold, fungus that are life sucking), due to your body and blood being paramagnetic.

How do you position your body’s chemistry to be diamagnetic? One would first think, oh okay I’ll just remove the heavy metals and then start dosing with the copper via eating vegetables, colloidal silver nanoparticles and ions, colloidal gold nanoparticles and ions and have a healthy balance of carbon (e.g. zeolite, activated charcoal). However, if you’ve been attacked by a bioweapon or synthetic bioweapon like I was, you have to take a more rigorous approach that attacks the paramagnetism in your body and blood on three fronts:

Dosing with colloidal silver nanoparticles and ions, colloidal gold nanoparticles and ions, zeolite activated charcoal from coconut shells Dosing with calcium-disodium-EDTA to remove the heavy metals with the electron vacancies in p-orbital and staying hydrated with alkaline salted (e.g. electrolyte water with bicarbonates and other healthy salts as listed in prior briefs). Oxidation of the reduced graphenes rGO to graphene oxides GO and then removal of the GO in an EMF reduced environment with frequency treatments to vibrate the material through tissues and into bloodstream for circulatory removal. Removal of the biofilm and associated plaques and toxic proteins that serve as a substrate for bacteria, mold, fungus and associated toxins to transfer into through various chemical and spectrum methods.

The steps 1-3 above are best tackled with a combination of frequency treatments and molecular chemical treatments from my primary first hand experience attacking a paramagnetic based CCP bioweapon system, which the PLA calls Xi’s Magic Weapon, that nearly covert murdered me. The weapon first spied on me in “perch” mode through CCP AI BCPS, part of ChinaCCP Coalition adversarial wetware fungus and nanotechnology based weapons platform. Then “key-signaling” me with a Directed Energy Weapon DEW that magnetized the prior non-invasively dosed graphenes by reducing them to rGO, which sensitized my entire body to magnetic fields, but also local flora and fauna that was dying or head mold, fungus, toxins, air pollution, water pollution, food pollution (e.g. foods exported from China that bioaccumulate the heavy metals from CCP coal power plant emissions), harmful bacteria, virus and other adversarial nanotechnology based biofilms in the local environment.

Then as I’d walk around and perform my daily routines, work/life balance, all the while I was walking magnet attracting lethal, but covert bioweapons and synthetic bioweapons from my local environment. Further, CCP’s adversarial wetware numbs you to the pain, cause it is integrated into your Vagus Nervous System and can literally blind you to the attack, a covert one at that.

Therefore, humanity is in the midst of a great tribulation and trial of good vs. evil, where CCP Xi is the current Anti-Christ. However, evil (acting through Xi through CCP in China) today is now utilizing advanced neurotechnology, adversarial wetware, biofilms and nanotechnology in an attack called “NeuroStrike”, which is invisible to the human eye, per Robert McCreight at National Defense University NDU vs. what Hitler did through the Nazis in Germany in WW2 called “Blitzkreig”, which was visible to the human eye.

Figure 2: Neurostrike attacks your body and mind with objective first to numb and blind you to the actual attack, so you visibly can’t act or detect the attack and succomb to the enemy’s weapon. [2]

If you’ve detected something off since 2019, it might just be “NeuroStrike” based CCP or proxy terrorist group adversarial nanotechnology. This work has produced a countermeasure clinic to help you at www.electrostasis.com

List of References

[1] Blitzkreig https://apnews.com/article/poland-world-war-2-anniversary-germany-westerplatte-90ff68e7592e9f2e0688a33a788507ff

[2] Neurostrike by Robert McCreight at NDU https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/