Cognitive Integrity 131: Terahertz Frequencies UV-B/A photons have a powerful virucidal effect on the single-stranded RNA virus Covid-19
Okay, here is a very simple solution for virus degradation that has an over 60% effective virus destruction rate in 2 minutes during summer time at noon (peak sun) when no clouds.
Okay, Terahertz frequencies include visible light. The UV spectrum for a/b/c (e.g. 300 to 400 nano-meter (nm) range) is at a higher frequency than “blue light” (e.g. blue light 606 to 668 THz on frequency basis or 450 to 495 nm on wavelength basis). The NIR and R (e.g. thermal imaging and red light therapy frequencies are longer towards 620 to 750 nm wavelength basis for R and 400 to 484 THz on frequency basis or 750 to 900 nm or so for NIR, 901 to 950 nm or so for IR and 951 to 1100 nm for FIR on wavelength basis).
Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but counter adversarial nanotechnology, biofilm, wetware and bioweapon Gain of Function GoF countermeasures.
Here’s the lay of the land in a conversational piece:
”Great, but what if I work indoors? What lights are useful for UVa and UVb? Also, what about the side-effects that are reported in the public domain regarding cancer due to UVa and UVb? In otherwords, sure, it destroys (e.g. not kill, cause viruses are not living) Sars-Cov-2 and COVID-19, but then I’ll get cancer. How do I make sure I’m not trading one poison for another? Further, while I’m “outdoors” ChinaCCP coal power plant pollution with aluminum and uranium plus a bunch of other heavy toxic metals is in the air and I’m breathing that in too these days. So, I’m destroying the Sars-Cov-2 in UVa and UVb, but then getting cancer and also shifting my blood to paramagnetic status? What is the solution?
Indoors solution: Seasonal Affective Disorder SAD lights, utilized in Seattle, Washington which by the way has the highest suicide rate of Dentists in the nation, last time I checked (Yeh, I log weird data at times to understand anomalies). I’ll list these lights at www.electrostasis.com for people after I vet them first hand and measure the outputs, etc. Remember, I led the team that built the Nation’s Largest Advanced Prototyping Center APC for clean and sustainable technologies for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power LADWP, the nation’s largest municipality owned water and power utility in America, which included a light testing bay #7 in the 30,000 sq-ft region of advanced technology, where I supported LADWP’s engineering team to achieve their objectives for sustainable test and validation of lights and also clean water devices and technologies.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
UVa and UVb cancer concerns: Simple answer is sunscreen. However, that blocks the UVa and UVb from penetrating into the skin and body… so that’s a conundrum. Here is what I do to let UVa and UVb into my body and mind, literally: I limit my sugar intake, fast, maximize water hydration of alkaline water that is salted per the bible, but also I take Ivermectin via prescription, but also “imprinting it” with DNA TX transmitter(s). I also enhance my immune system with silver nanoparticles and ions (e.g. colloidal silver) and gold nanoparticles and ions (e.g. colloidal gold). See the brief on shifting body and blood away from paramagnetism and note the silver and gold elements are listed in that and also the pope’s coat of arms has two keys, one silver and one gold to unlock healthy life with a crucifix pattern, that resembles our DNA when we pray and meditate focused on Jesus Christ (for Christians), God and the Holy Spirit.
Regarding the air pollution, well that one requires the world to force ChinaCCP to shutdown its’ coal power plants sooner rather than later, which also requires removal of CCP regime and also collaborating with India to help them move away from coal as well without hurting their democracy.
So, there you go a daily dose of geopolitics, uncovering more of CCP covert global genocide via paramagnetic blood shift coupled with their GoF Sars-Cov-2 scaffold system that enables plaques and amyloids to form, which enables biofilms to take foothold in your body, damaging your biofield (e.g. force field) and then slow murder you through a surround, enclose and capture strategy with the paramagnetic attack vector coupled with CCP AI and the fact that if you utilize CCP masks for outdoor breathing, the masks have graphenes in them! (as reported by Canadians that busted CCP dumping the masks into Canada during the pandemic [2]).
Removing the “flicker” from LED Diodes utilizing UVa, UVb and UVc should be a focus. The flicker, albeit subtle is essential a Terahertz modulation signal, which results in “bioresonance”, which few perceive unless your extremely sensitive with respect to photosensing. Majority of utility and shop LEDs have horrible flicker properties (see prior image of an LED with colloidal silver nanoparticles and ions that I was testing out, that is the light’s terahertz flicker, perhaps partly interference pattern with the nanoparticles as well, but primary basis is flicker.
List of References
[1] https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-94417-9
[2] https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/after-recalling-graphene-coated-masks-out-of-safety-concerns-health-canada-says-some-models-can-come-back-on-the-market-1.5509111
[3] https://www.ledrise.eu/blog/disinfection-with-uv-light/
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi Brandon,
Are you saying that you consume IVM pills and also "virtually" transmit IVM to yourself as sort of a hologram? Does this mean that it is possible to transmit basically anything to a person, for good or ill? Could this be how some people got ill with "COVID" which I am still trying to understand? I am reading all of your articles that mention "COVID" trying to solve this mystery that stole my loved one in 2021 and destroyed my life.
Are you saying here that a few minutes of sunshine could have averted this tragedy? Perhaps this is why THEY wanted everyone to stay inside and arrested people for going to the beach and other such insanity. Is it possible that the C/C/P targeted my loved one and me with their "COVID" bioweapon and deliberately eliminated her because we were not taking the "COVID" injections or were doing something else objectionable? I was cognitively impaired by "COVID" and, in hindsight, it was as though I was under some sort of remote control or possession by something evil. How can I understand how that happened and who or what was likely responsible? Is this how this neurowarfare works, by hacking people and taking them over remotely with AI or something else?
Now I'm wondering if it's "safe" to post this comment here given the bizarre comment posted here earlier...oh well, THEY already ruined my life.
Would the 2 minutes in the sun in summer at mid day be ongoing or a one time event to achieve the 60% reduction referenced?
Does this 2 minute treatment require a certain amount of skin to be in the sunlight, or eyes to be open, or other conditions to be met?
Thanks very much!