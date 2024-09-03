Okay, Terahertz frequencies include visible light. The UV spectrum for a/b/c (e.g. 300 to 400 nano-meter (nm) range) is at a higher frequency than “blue light” (e.g. blue light 606 to 668 THz on frequency basis or 450 to 495 nm on wavelength basis). The NIR and R (e.g. thermal imaging and red light therapy frequencies are longer towards 620 to 750 nm wavelength basis for R and 400 to 484 THz on frequency basis or 750 to 900 nm or so for NIR, 901 to 950 nm or so for IR and 951 to 1100 nm for FIR on wavelength basis).

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but counter adversarial nanotechnology, biofilm, wetware and bioweapon Gain of Function GoF countermeasures.

Figure 1: UVa, UVb and UVc, where UVc is absorbed in the earth’s atmosphere and doesn’t reach earth, but is very potent at destroying biological based life. UVa and UVb are both proven to have a strong Sars-Cov-2 and COVID-19 virusidal destruction effect at over 60% within 2 minutes of contact in full light during summer without clouds at noontime. [1]

Here’s the lay of the land in a conversational piece:



”Great, but what if I work indoors? What lights are useful for UVa and UVb? Also, what about the side-effects that are reported in the public domain regarding cancer due to UVa and UVb? In otherwords, sure, it destroys (e.g. not kill, cause viruses are not living) Sars-Cov-2 and COVID-19, but then I’ll get cancer. How do I make sure I’m not trading one poison for another? Further, while I’m “outdoors” ChinaCCP coal power plant pollution with aluminum and uranium plus a bunch of other heavy toxic metals is in the air and I’m breathing that in too these days. So, I’m destroying the Sars-Cov-2 in UVa and UVb, but then getting cancer and also shifting my blood to paramagnetic status? What is the solution?

Figure 2: If your hospital, local medical clinic, local healthfood store, supplement store, grocery store, etc. is not utilizing light based disinfectant systems for Sars-Cov-2 and associated bioweapons, they are utter fools in the world today and most likely cognitively captured by ChinaCCP Neurostrike and will be dead soon. [3]



Indoors solution: Seasonal Affective Disorder SAD lights, utilized in Seattle, Washington which by the way has the highest suicide rate of Dentists in the nation, last time I checked (Yeh, I log weird data at times to understand anomalies). I’ll list these lights at www.electrostasis.com for people after I vet them first hand and measure the outputs, etc. Remember, I led the team that built the Nation’s Largest Advanced Prototyping Center APC for clean and sustainable technologies for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power LADWP, the nation’s largest municipality owned water and power utility in America, which included a light testing bay #7 in the 30,000 sq-ft region of advanced technology, where I supported LADWP’s engineering team to achieve their objectives for sustainable test and validation of lights and also clean water devices and technologies.

UVa and UVb cancer concerns: Simple answer is sunscreen. However, that blocks the UVa and UVb from penetrating into the skin and body… so that’s a conundrum. Here is what I do to let UVa and UVb into my body and mind, literally: I limit my sugar intake, fast, maximize water hydration of alkaline water that is salted per the bible, but also I take Ivermectin via prescription, but also “imprinting it” with DNA TX transmitter(s). I also enhance my immune system with silver nanoparticles and ions (e.g. colloidal silver) and gold nanoparticles and ions (e.g. colloidal gold). See the brief on shifting body and blood away from paramagnetism and note the silver and gold elements are listed in that and also the pope’s coat of arms has two keys, one silver and one gold to unlock healthy life with a crucifix pattern, that resembles our DNA when we pray and meditate focused on Jesus Christ (for Christians), God and the Holy Spirit.

Regarding the air pollution, well that one requires the world to force ChinaCCP to shutdown its’ coal power plants sooner rather than later, which also requires removal of CCP regime and also collaborating with India to help them move away from coal as well without hurting their democracy.

So, there you go a daily dose of geopolitics, uncovering more of CCP covert global genocide via paramagnetic blood shift coupled with their GoF Sars-Cov-2 scaffold system that enables plaques and amyloids to form, which enables biofilms to take foothold in your body, damaging your biofield (e.g. force field) and then slow murder you through a surround, enclose and capture strategy with the paramagnetic attack vector coupled with CCP AI and the fact that if you utilize CCP masks for outdoor breathing, the masks have graphenes in them! (as reported by Canadians that busted CCP dumping the masks into Canada during the pandemic [2]).

Figure 2: ChinaCCP dumping contaminated face masks with graphenes in them to poison people trying to do the good thing in life during pandemic. Evil CCP regime Xi. Once you get graphenes in you, ChinaCCP PLA has an evil weapon called GONUTs that key-signals you with a DEW that mangetizes the graphenes (e.g. takes graphene oxides GO) and reduces them to rGO) then your whole body and blood turn paramagnetic all at once, little trick that CCP pulled on me that almost covert murdered me, a DOD Prime CTO and founder of Reactwell.

Removing the “flicker” from LED Diodes utilizing UVa, UVb and UVc should be a focus. The flicker, albeit subtle is essential a Terahertz modulation signal, which results in “bioresonance”, which few perceive unless your extremely sensitive with respect to photosensing. Majority of utility and shop LEDs have horrible flicker properties (see prior image of an LED with colloidal silver nanoparticles and ions that I was testing out, that is the light’s terahertz flicker, perhaps partly interference pattern with the nanoparticles as well, but primary basis is flicker.

List of References

[1] https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-94417-9

[2] https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/after-recalling-graphene-coated-masks-out-of-safety-concerns-health-canada-says-some-models-can-come-back-on-the-market-1.5509111

[3] https://www.ledrise.eu/blog/disinfection-with-uv-light/