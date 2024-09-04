Okay, after a bioscan I detected fungus and mold months ago in my body. However, this by and of itself never before resulted in any significant health issues in my life and by God I’ve worked in the tropics, swamps and various other locations, inclusive of desert regions.

So, what changed? In 2019 ChinaCCP turned on the world’s largest ELF psionic weapon. This ELF weapon had an immediate impact on high sensitive individuals (e.g. my wife for example in 2019 had a panic attack and had to see a shrink, at the time Brooke Arcenaux and myself were not aware of the ChinaCCP world largest psionic ELF weapon). Brooke lives in Lafayette, LA USA now, after I forced her to evacuate our contaminated condo in New Orleans, LA USA due to CCP bioweapons program attacking me. Also, in 2019 Sars-Cov-2, a Gain of Function GoF bioweapon that delays the body’s immune system response from detecting it was released out of Wuhan BSL-4 lab.



This “women of wisdom” group in Lafayette, LA most likely Tik Tokers then cognitively captured her. ChinaCCP Tik Toker weapon was also active when the world’s largest ELF went online and CCP PLA released the Sars-Cov-2, while exporting face masks containing graphenes (e.g. another covert ingredient part of their GONUTs weapon platform for shifting the body and blood into paramagnetic status).

CCP uses the world’s largest ELF psionic weapon to transmit TX harmful frequencies to degrade specific genomic sequences in non-chinese people. Women, specifically with long hair (full of metals, that is how our body sheds metals) are like antennas, due to their hair being waveguides to sense “central nervous system” (e.g. vagus nerve system transmissions from other people’s guts and brains). This is why women typically have more “intuition” than men when reading people, cause they’re better antennas for ELF waves, nothing special, except their brains over their lifetime developed in a manner to perceive the ELF of other people at higher sensitivity level then men who don’t have long hair on-average.

So, CCP evil regime that is promoting technocommunism, did the ELF TX (transmitter) in 2019. Then started exporting a fungus based bioweapon in their foods shipped from Made in ChinaCCP land and in combination with the coal power plant heavy metal toxins (pollutants: lead, aluminum, uranium) in their food and global emissions with electrosmog link with the fungus, amyloid prion toxic protein plaques and paramagnetic enhancing heavy metals with p-orbital vacancies to create a horrid weapon that is covert slow-killing all non-Chinese in the world now. This is the largest AI BCPS orchestrated mass genocide the world has ever seen.

List of References

[1] Fungi as Bioweapons: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0272271206000254?via%3Dihub

[2] A weapon is what this is, not an experimental antenna, stupid news media https://www.newsweek.com/china-giant-antenna-navy-submarine-new-york-city-secret-location-1276332

[3] China consumes more than half the world’s coal https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20211028-how-chinas-climate-decisions-affect-the-world

So, what frequencies am I transmitting to counteract this fungi bioweapon junk that CCP has weaponized?

Coccidioides DNA TX 20,883,376.25 Hz and 20,167,764.23 Hz

(bioscan hits results positive)

Paracoccidiodes brasiliensis DNA TX 20,167,764.23 Hz

(bioscan hits results positive)

How can you tell that your degrading the paramagnetic synthetic biology based ChinaCCP Xi PLA Magic Weapon (fungus based adversarial) wetware? When the fungus backbone and protein plaques (amyloids) get degraded, the heavy metals linked to the fungus and synthetic biology parasite get released and then your mouth gets a metallic taste in it based upon the material breaking down within your Vagus Nerve and Central Nervous System CNS. So, when you do this is it extremely important to stay hydrated and ensure you’re dosing with chelators and only consume kosher and halal complaint foods.

When I switched from Coccidioides to Paracoccidiodes brasiliensis DNA TX and got a metallic taste in the mouth region with decreased magnetic field sensitivity concurrent.

Keep in mind the proper equipment is required to transmit these frequencies locally or using H-field (scalar wave) at a distance for 140,000 km/s delivery anywhere in the world, straight into your DNA.

Bioenergetic equipment (local) and services at a distance available at https://www.electrostasis.com to counteract these horrid CCP bioweapons. Keep in mind there are hard costs that I have and therefore, have to generate some sort of break-even for the information distribution to counter ChinaCCP bioweapons attack on humanity. Consider sharing this through word of mouth, but make sure that the person is not on Tik Tok, not using Apple or Microsoft. Google is the only safe big tech firm as well as Linux/Unix. Microsoft signing-keys stolen, Apple City hardware hacked by CCP M1+ bionic chipsets (e.g. neurotechnology to brain).