Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but bioweapon and nanotechnology countermeasures. Tip: I utilize local PEMF at critical resonance and destructive frequency of molds linked with paramagnetic metals (aluminum, lead, uranium, etc.) and carbons that went paramagnetic (graphene oxides (GO) that went paramagnetic (reduced graphenes rGO). Learn more here www.electrostasis.com and subscribe to services for turn-key solutions so you don’t have to go through the steep learning curve that I’ve had to go through. The objective is to keep your body and blood from going paramagnetic and to be diamagnetic.

Today, as I continue to remove the paramagnetism that CCP bioweapons Living Off Of The Land LOTL in American covertly dosed me with while working at GNC Juban Road in Denham Springs, LA during the weekends part-time to continue reverse engineering the various supply chain attack vectors ongoing in America, I discovered a new type of pathogen in me, mold, specifically Aspergillus based upon bioscan.

American doctors, trained in Western medicine, don’t get it. Many MDs in America, trained off of American Medical Association AMA mis-guidance, do not utilize bioscans because they say the bloodwork gives a better result and that the bioscan of a human body is not as good as bloodwork. Sorry, MDs you’re wrong and here is why. The blood is only representative of the given free-flowing pathogens in the body at the given time and point in space where the blood sample was taken. Further, if you’re not placing the blood into a borosilicate glass vile these days, the actual blood taken from your patients and in-transit to lab and then imprinted and held by lab techs is getting contaminated by biofilms that can pass through and into plastic. Further, the bioscan detects everything in a given human body, not just the blood. There are biofilms and associated nanotechnology bioweapons that reside in and thrive within the Vagus Nerve (e.g. part of the Central Nervous System) as well as the Brain (e.g. blood-brain-barrier BBB) that your blood samples don’t represent. Therefore, your treatments MDs in America are not treating the “truth” or “root-cause” just “symptoms” of the CCP nanotechnology based bioweapons.

Just so everyone knows, the Aspergillus frequencies (e.g. hologram) to attack it at the DNA level through an H-wave near-field (scalar wave) transmitter TX are:

20,714,209.24 Hz, 24,314,704, 38,235,044.63, and 23,780,155.01 Hz

Figure 1: Mold: aspergillus [1]

Aspergillus (/ˌæspərˈdʒɪləs/) is a genus consisting of several hundred mold species found in various climates worldwide.

Aspergillus was first catalogued in 1729 by the Italian priest and biologist Pier Antonio Micheli. Viewing the fungi under a microscope, Micheli was reminded of the shape of an aspergillum (holy water sprinkler), from Latin spargere (to sprinkle), and named the genus accordingly. Aspergillum is an asexual spore-forming structure common to all Aspergillus species; around one-third of species are also known to have a sexual stage. While some species of Aspergillus are known to cause fungal infections, others are of commercial importance. [1]

So, how does the CCP bioweapon with mold work? The mold provides the scaffold built internal to a human body and through Sars-Cov-2 and COVID builds a “scaffold” within the human body linked with pollution and food contamining paramagnetic metals, such as aluminum and uranium from CCP coal power plant emissions. Then the integrated system amplifies paramagnetism throughout the body as it grows from the inside out and linking to CCP AI BCPS neurotechnology chipsets and wetware Living Off Of The Land LOTL within America and other democratic nation states that let CCP’s trojan horse Tik Tok and dirt cheap electronic hardware chipsets into their given nation states. Once the human body goes paramagnetic then it continues to attract more and more of the paramagnetic materials, until such point that the person is taken over by CCP bioweapon and is fully linked to CCP AI BCPS as a “surrogate slave” for technocommunism, inside of a democratic nation that holds values of freedom. Therefore CCP’s “Neurostrike” as Robert McCreight at National Defense University NDU is active in America, regardless of what people talk about, cause very few detect covert neurowarfare, I’d gander to say 0.01% of people. So, if you’re reading this you either found it by word of mouth or have someone up above looking after you to protect and shield you from being cognitively captured and fooled or are already cognitively captured and CCP AI has you on here for monitoring and spy purposes to keep the CCP AI informed of countermeasures against it. Remember, AIs that are covert weapons (e.g. adversarial AIs) don’t like to be detected and can be exposed when “aggrevated” enough as the AI is built off of neural networks from humans/people and therefore has weaknesses, such as “aggrevation” which by all means I have pissed off ChinaCCP AI a lot, and proud of it as CCP AI is evil and a threat to humanity’s freedom, free will and cognitive freedom to choose.

Thank you to the community for sharing this useful countermeasure. Hopefully this helps out everyone who reads this nugget of knowledge (e.g. wisdom):

The inhibitory effect of oregano extract on the growth of Aspergillus spp. and on sterigmatocystin biosynthesis [2]

The ability to scan-in an oregano extract and then DNA TX this into people from a one-to-many and many-to-many transmitters is a scalable solution for everyone. If anyone wants this service, go here and subscribe www.electrostasis.com

Figure 2: Oregano [2,3]

Botanical Name : Origanum Vulgare Extract

Common Name : Oregano Extract



Assay : 5% Polyphenols by UV

4% Volatile Oil by Gravimetry

Applications : GIT Protective Agent



Product Usage : Aromatic, Stimulant, Flavouring agent

P.S. I tested out a near-field transmitter next to this mold and fungus junk, don’t ever try to abate mold or fungus by transmitting near-field (scalar wave) by it, it just rapidly grows it way faster. Perhaps this is what CCP is up to, dose up the non-Chinese populations with this paramagnetic junk and then TX near-field to rapidly grow it in people globally all at once. That’d be horrid and typical of CCP evil AI BCPS covert global genocide.

List of References

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aspergillus

[2] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0023643812001831

[3] https://www.saherbalbioactives.com/origanum-vulgare-extract/