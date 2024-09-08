Continued reverse engineering of paramagnetic body and blood and the various attack vectors that are turning humanity’s bodies and blood paramangetic, resulting many passing and their lives being shorted in an unGodly manner.

Figure 1: Awesome quote on Rain. Now days it has more meaning than prior due to electrosmog and pollution from ChinaCCP coal power plants turning everyting paramagnetic on earth.

What is a simple solution? Avoid rain. Rain today is toxic, it contains all the paramagnetic materials in it from coal power plant emissions from ChinaCCP land, the world largest coal emissions producer on earth.

How can you avoid rain if you have to work outdoors? Rain gear that is impregnated with silver nanoparticles will help. Our team has a patent pending on this specific use case where the defensive gear is made from cotton and the work is active now in a materials science laboratory.

People who shave their heads or have no hair, are at significant risk compared to those that have hair. The hair serves as a rain trap or catch basin that prevents the paramagnetic materials from penetrating your biofield directly. Human hair is made up of metals (toxic) that the body’s natural immune system and defenses purge through expelling it out of the body (e.g. think of hair as a waste product, that is recycled into a waveguide (concentric) that then enables human gut senses and ELF senses to be amplified (e.g. why women with long hair are more tuned-into people’s feelings around them, e.g. empathetic).

My professional actions now avoid rain and avoid the local environment until the sun shines and starts to destroy anything deposited from the skies above. Even West Point U.S. Army knows about this, check out James’ tongue-in-cheek comment regarding the sky isn’t falling yet, but it is raining. Also, the name of the Youtube.com account that posted this brief “Mr. Magneto” is part of the PSYOP as well on humanity, why? Paramagnetic blood makes one magnetic (attracts). So, this is all data driven, nothing left to question. If you can’t handle the fact that CCP and their proxy terrorists (there are bad apples in every nation state on earth people) are covert murdering humanity, then that choice is on you. Now you have the information to take simple life changing decisions with. One of which is that the rain is now turning people, fauna and flora paramagnetic on earth. Being diamagnetic in body and blood in my professional opinion is the path forward to maintain free will, our God given right as a human being provided to us by our creator. This indicates that CCP has pierced DOD in America and NATO to some extent with their NeuroStrike as Robert McCreight at National Defense University NDU has been writing about for many years [1]. I have put this information into the clear so that NATO AI BCPS can pick up on it and start clawing back the Neurostrike from non-ChinaCCP lands on earth.

Youtube video with James from a known source “Modern War Institute” (not the CCP psyop account Mr Magneto)

Here is the CCP psyop account with Mr Magneto that could have uploaded a stenography embedded optogenetic corrupted version of the original Modern War Institute video to optogenetically hack and infiltrate people looking into the covert CCP Neurostrike attack. NATO AI BCPS should validate this or Google AI needs to validate this hypothesis.

Figure 2: CCP psyop account (hypothesis) that has embedded stenography in the video uploaded to mess with people researching CCP Neurostrike weaponry. Do not view videos from this account, neuro-optogenetic attack risk, potential, high probability.

List of References

[1] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/