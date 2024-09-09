Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but bioweapon and nanotechnology countermeasures

I utilize a Pulsed Electromagnetic Frequency (PEMF) coil H-field to destroy mold/fungus that has linked with paramagnetic materials in body due to CCP coal power plant pollution is helping significantly. While destroying mold and fungus utilizing DNA-TX H-field scalar wave, dosing with Biotin to regrow healthy tissues that replace the adversarial mold/fungus bioweapon. The mold/fungus does significant damage to CNS and travels/resides in Vagus Nerve System, part of Central Nervous System.

Figure 0: CCP bioweapons and genomic weapons have performed Gain of Function (GoF) on normal mold and fungus and combined nanotechnology, which builds a brain within your brain that then over-takes your brain and body from the inside out. CCP BRAIN initiative and bioweapons are horrid. Further CCP coal power plant pollution is making people parmagnetic and attracting all sorts of toxins and immunocompromising the people with heavy metals. God bless, we’re in WW3 against CCP Xi (e.g. anti-Christ) unrestricted warfare and our minds and bodies are the battlefield. [3]

Figure 1: CT scan of a person with mold/fungus intrusion into their brain and central nervous system. [1]

CCP bioweapons utilize Gain of Function (GoF) viruses for attack vectors to deliver encoding payloads (e.g. think DNA/RNA modifiers), any virus can be reprogrammed and then released to infect. The transmission of critical resonance frequencies to destroy viruses, works, also UVa UVb and when not present in a room or space UVc.

Further, CCP has weaponized “immunological agents” to suppress your immune system response for as long as possible, to let pathogens grow unabated and undetected in people, non-chinese, globally in their unrestricted bioweapons attack on humanity. In parallel, CCP overlays their visual cortex optogenetic and associated BRAIN 2016 cognitive weaponry (e.g. NeuroStrike by Robert McCreight at National Defense University NDU) initiative work to physically, via optogenetics, blind people to the fact that they’re walking and functioning with lethal pathogens all in their body and then spreading the pathogens into other people. Further, CCP nanotechnology and bioweapons null sense of pain, so the person can’t feel their body deteriorating.

Mold and Fungus Infections in immunocompromised people (e.g. CCP bioweapons do this to you): ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9465580

Biotin to regrow tissues damaged by mold and fungus after removal via non-invasive bioenergetic methods: healthline.com/health/the-benefits-of-b…

I am now working on an at home simple unit, in collaboration with others, that has pre-set common mold/fungus driver frequencies for people to utilize when in a bath setting and also when being contacted by UVa and UVb light.

I am also DNA-TX with anti-parasite and graphene oxide GO removal in background at 140,000 km/s and then working to integrate an at a distance bioscan for retransmission TX to counter further CCP bioweapon deployed immunological suppressive agents.

I am only consuming, clean distilled water with calcium-disodium-EDTA added. Then electrolytes. Then silver nanoparticles with ions. This is during fasting (three to seven days several times a year).

Then while not fasting I consume non-yeast, no-sugar-added, vegetables, fruits, nuts and associated healthy Kosher or Halal food that has had paramagnetic materials removed prior to consumption and treated for anti-mold/anti-fungus/anti-parasites.

Going forward, all clothing is purchased with silver nanoparticle integrated or the ability to add, as I have patent pending with a medical group on this method.

Go here electrostasis.com and engage / subscribe for services to continue to support these cognitive integrity countermeasures.

Humanity is acively being covert murdered in times of unrestricted warfare and attrition is the method/tactic being utilized by CCP on all non-chinese. Remember, Chinese people are good, but the CCP is the current anti-Christ regime (e.g. evil).

What are some of the key-signaled fungus and mold species in the CCP Bioweapons?

Hybrid organisms causing aspergillosis, comprised of hybrid fungal species, such as Aspergillus fungi, more than 300 species that are “filamentous” (e.g. grows tentacles inside of human body), Aspergillus latus, Aspergillus Nidulans, etc. At times the hybrid organisms have double the genes (e.g. duplicates) and at other times a mixture or combination. Basically, the entire Aspergillus genome across all species is being messed with through CCP bioweapons and genomic warfare and an uncontrollable element due to paramagnetic pollution from CCP coal power plants when combined with electrosmog builds super weird biofilms comprised of fungus backbones and structural elements that then enable other bacteria and virus to thrive within. This is called “Morgellons Disease” where the weird fibers and fungus, mold, candida, bacteria, yeast, spores and viruses reside. In my professional opinion, going diamagnetic is the only way through this biowarfare and genomic warfare.

What CCP bioweapons and genomic weapons are doing is splicing DNA from normal fungus, mold, etc. and building hybrid organisms. Further, with the paramagnetic materials from CCP coal power plants dosing the world, mutations are also naturally occurring on top of the Gain of Function (GoF) and on top of all this CCP BRAIN initiative can literally prevent target genome sequence citizens in democratic nations from figuring this out by pervasive neurotechnology chipset deployments into democratic nation states when combined with ELF psionic DNA degradation at frequencies known to be vulnerable in non-Chinese genomic sequences.

So, how do you fight hybrid fungus/mold weapons? You use DNA-TX near-field H-wave transmitters. Sign up here and start fighting the good fight against CCP bioweapons and genomic warfare on non-Chinese www.electrostasis.com

So here’s a cognitive warfare nugget of knowledge for you, why would Vanderbilt be utilizing Tik Tok, a ChinaCCP technocommunism platform for messaging and promotion of their school? Vanderbilt high probability cognitively captured by CCP or using CCP’s platform to move people away from it, no telling.

I’m going to be exploring Google ecosystem for amplification of this work a well as other big tech firms not compromised by CCP (avoiding Apple and Microsoft as both captured by CCP PLA).

Here is some further reading on just how dangerous fungus and molds are by themselves, prior to CCP bioweapons performing Gain of Function (GoF) with the already lethal molds, spores and fungus: https://www.verywellhealth.com/fungal-cns-infections-neurology-2488667

List of References

[1] ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9465580

[2] https://news.vanderbilt.edu/2020/06/04/new-discovery-shows-infection-of-the-lungs-can-be-caused-by-hybrid-fungi/

[3] http://avignadiagnostics.com/creating-clarity/mucormycosis-affecting-covid-19-patients/