Cordyceps fungus, also known as "Zombie" Parasite Fungus Takes over Insects Through Mind Control. ChinaCCP Bioweapons, Genomic Weapons, Nanotechnology and Adversarial Wetware does this to you.

In 2024, I have repeatedly observed knats and flies with snow-like growths almost like fur growing off of them in the Gulf of Mexico GoM region. This is an outbreak of Cordyceps fungus or a hybrid thereof. The last observation was about a week ago in the local fauna. Since then I have added bug zappers Made in my country. I encourage everyone to utilize bug zappers made by manufacturers in their own respective nation states immediately to keep “Zombie” parasite fungus infected insects from infiltrating your property and possibly infecting your pets and family, CCP has designer and non-designer bioweapons Living Off Of The Land LOTL in various nation states, due to the coal power plant emissions with heavy metals resulting in paramagnetic status in all life on earth, immunosuppressant (heavy metals) that enable parasites, fungus and mold to grow in you. Fauna in your local environment, doesn’t have the luxury of being indoors shielded from direct rainfall into their bodies, you do. The local fauna are “leading indicators” as of August 2024 America’s Gulf of Mexico GoM region has an active “Cordyceps Fungus” outbreak in insects.

Remember, the ant, doesn’t realize it became “cognitively captured”. If the ant didn’t figure it out, then you won’t figure it out unless you have a Cognitive Integrity program in place. Visit www.electrostasis.com and increase the probability of your brain’s survival through proactive cognitive bioweapon, genomic weapon and nanotechnology weapon countermeasures in WW3, unrestricted warfare times. [1]

Cordyceps /ˈkɔːrdɪsɛps/ is a genus of ascomycete fungi (sac fungi) that includes about 600 worldwide species. Diverse variants of cordyceps have had more than 1,500 years of use in Chinese medicine. Most Cordyceps species are endoparasitoids, parasitic mainly on insects and other arthropods (they are thus entomopathogenic fungi); a few are parasitic on other fungi.

The generic name Cordyceps is derived from the ancient Greek κορδύλη kordýlē, meaning "club", and the Latin -ceps, meaning "-headed".The genus has a worldwide distribution, with most of the approximately 600 known species being from Asia (notably Nepal, China, Japan, Bhutan, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand). [2]

Terrific, now I’ve published information that is terrifying and not provided a simple way for people to see if their skin (not internal) is infected with fungus. So, here is what a veterinary clinic professional does to see if pets are infected with fungus. The lamp is a simple UVa / UVb lamp that is also known as a “blacklight” to the public.

All the vet is doing is shining the light on the pet and then observing the visibly different reflective color intensity.

Note: there is a ton of misinformation being spread about the vaccinations causing people to fluoresce. This is wrong, people are being contaminated with heavy metals from everything on earth, not just a vaccine that may or may not have heavy metals in the specific vaccine. Heavy metals when bioaccumulated for years or when dosed non-invasively or invasively result in one’s body and blood being paramagnetic. Could CCP have intercepted and contaminated some of the vaccination roll-outs globally with their nanotechnology, of course, this can’t be ruled out. However, what is known is that CCP coal power plants are pumping out the world’s largest non-invasively dosed poisonous paramagnetic metals into the atmosphere that the entire world is now breathing in.

Here’s that vet video identifying fungus with a UVa / UVb light (not UVc, when life present that you want to keep alive):

