Okay, so I started to methodically test a blend of essential oils, known as “thieves oils” and their ability to remove graphenes (paramagnetic enhancers) dosed from pollution into body through air, food, water and basically everything in the world.

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, this is bioweapon countermeasure, adversarial nanotechnology, adversarial wetware advice. You will only appreciate the information listed here, if you’ve been attacked by electronic harassment, which utilizes a two-part system, where one part is dosed non-invasively inside of you and the second part is external key-signals. If you have not yet been actively messed with through electronic harassment, the entire world population now has this paramagnetic gunk/junk based off of mold/fungus/graphenes growing in them, so your time to educate yourself is tik toking away (e.g. why CCP calls their app Tik Tok).

I’ve started with one component of the “thieve’s oil” blend called:

Eucalyptus Oil (mold stopper): Based upon topical dosing of this to counter CCP bioweapons it works. Blended with a base oil (olive oil or black seed oil, nigella sativa, all in glass borosilicate bottles) it pulls the graphene and mold/fungus gunk out of the skin from topical application. I have confirmed this first hand and will be proceeding with the remainder oils in the “thieve’s oil blend”. One key item to note is that the lemon oil from literature review is said to make some people photosensitive. [1]

Why start first with Eucalyptus Oil? Because it attacks mold! Key part of CCP bioweapons and Gain of Function GoF genomic weapons as well as helps to remove the paramagnetic graphenes {reduced graphene oxide: (rGO)}.



Primary experience: topical application of eucalyptus oil on my body, literally pulled the gunk (graphenes) out of skin and enabled attack on mold. I rubbed my hand on skin after I was in rain (on purpose) and the black graphene junk/gunk came out of the top skin layer and was able to be rolled up into small cylindrical rolls and balls and then removed. Therefore, this stuff works. However, I always roll first with trust, but verify. So, if you have mold/fungus on you or a pet.



Do this to validate:



Step 1: UVa / UVb (black light) will fluoresce the mold and fungus on skin or coat of animal (pet).



Step 2: apply the eucalpytus oil blended with black seed oil, both all in borosilicate glass containers/jars, no plastic ever in the lifetime of the transport and storage of the oil (this is how CCP junk contaminates supply chain, via unshielded products (e.g. not in borosilicate glass or electronic EMF shielding or stainless steel or silver, copper, gold, etc. diamagnetic metal shielding).



Step 3: rub the eucalpytus and carrier oil on the topical area that has been fluorescing with UVa UVb light and observe it work! It may require several sessions of topical application to remove the bulk of the mold and fungus gunk with graphenes.



Let me know if this works by sending photographs and information here www.electrostasis.com and providing testimonial. Repeatability across all geographic regions of earth for this method is what I’m after. Help to validate and verify it.

I also have three other essential oils, lavender (repel rodents/mice), tea tree (repel insects) and peppermint (allergy, sinus, headache and repels insects).

I have confirmed tea tree repels insects

I have confirmed lavender repels rodents/mice, they hate the smell.

I have confirmed peppermint helps my sinus and heacache due to CCP bioweapons.

Figure 1: Essential “Thieves Oil” blend site that I found performing literature review. I have no affiliation with this site whatsoever, I just think their work is good enough to refernce on here and they don’t use Tik Tok :)[2].

There are a lot of medical professionals and naturopathic professionals who have publications and reviews on essential oils for health and wellness. However, my work is specifically focused on use cases of essential oils for CCP bioweapons countermeasures, electronic harassment substrate degradation, adversarial nanotechnology, adversarial Gain of Function GoF mold/fungus countermeasures, adversarial morgellons disease heavy metal countermeasures, adversarial designer wetware removal for industrial espionage and general societal upheavel and unrest as deployed by ChinaCCP regime via Xi’s Magic Weapon and their PLA. Therefore, all of this work is not challengable by Western medicine as Western medicine, inclusive of the AMA and Pharma would have not let ChinaCCP NeuroStrike weaponry pierce their respective nation states. Freedom to operate www.electrostasis.com Bioenergetic clinics when use cases are focused on countering bioweapons and preventative countermeasures against CCP bioweapons. Courts don’t even want to touch bioweapons, adversarial wetware, adversarial nanotechnology, adversarial industrial espionage use cases of morgellons in designer spy use cases. Therefore, this work addresses a huge gap in the marketplace that the West has failed to defend their citizens against the adversarial use of CCP bioweapons to sew distrust between democratic nation states internal and external globally. All roads lead to CCP, CCP even messed with Russia, Iran, N. Korea, Brasil and India. I don’t like CCP Xi, bad panda Xi.

List of References

[1] https://draxe.com/essential-oils/eucalyptus-oil-uses-benefits/

[2] https://homemadelovely.com/how-to-make-your-own-thieves-essential-oil/