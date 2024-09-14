Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, it is bioweapon counterstrike defense against ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon that utilizes paramagnetic nanotechnology to surround, enclose, cognitively degrade and covert murder people.

I’ve utilized the downtime to experiment with some combined effects paramagnetic countermeasures against ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon (paramagnetic poison version) from the hurricane (weather wars) that CCP just sent our way, as Louisiana’s House of Representative, Mike Johnson, as Leader of U.S. House of Representatives with Representative August Pfluger from Texas and their posse Brad R. Wenstrup, D.P.M. (OH-02), Blake D. Moore (UT-01), and Mark Green, M.D. (TN-07) fight the good fight against ChinaCCP bioweapons and unrestricted warfare that has pierced America. August Pfluger and team, just issued an RFI for how America can diversify away from China and adversarial pharmaceutical and medical supplies manufacturing supply chains, which I just responded to today. Notably, the actual PDF for their work as uploaded was gone (e.g. missing) due to CCP AI attack glitching out someone or some computer system thinking the RFI was uploaded when in fact it was not! Here:

Figure 1: PDF not present on a federal level RFI due to CCP AI attack and glitch out.

Figure 2: RFI to reshore medical supplies for Americans in America. To fix corporate greed that sold out America for the love of money to ChinaCCP (the dragon, evil that earth is now being attacked by)

In 2021 I was working with HCL and a Senator in Malaysia, on a oxygen concentrator, imported and reverse engineered CCP substandard oxygen concentrators to see what their gov was up to (shoddy work, their electronic toggle switch for vol% oxygen delivered was linked to a hardwired circuit that did not actually measure the effluent oxygen or compensate for the degradation of the pressure swing adsorber beds over time), so as a consumer utilizes the CCP oxygen concentrators that look cool, but are not on the up and up (be careful of looks on the outside, not representative of internal function and form) the person receiving oxygen thinks they’re getting 40 to 80% boosted, when in actuality it is not and then die due to paramagnetic blood oxygen deprivation…. this is what I have been benchmarking against for technical basis, until I realized just how freekin evil CCP regime is circa 1st QTR 2022.

I have since submitted to the RFI by August Pfluger and company. Notably, when on a phone conversation with Senator in Malaysia, CCP flew their cargo planes into Malaysia air space to dump medical supplies laden with graphenes into Malysia to hurt their domestic manufacturers (economic war) with gifts of death (graphene laden medical supplies and neurotech chipset electronics hardware, dirt cheap death subsidized by CCP).

Okay, back on topic.

Yes, for me the combined effect of chelator, thiefs oils, and silver nanoparticle paste with xanthum gum type viscosity enhancer works! The amount of paramagnetic nanotech gunk removed from my body and brain has increased with the combined treatment.

I tested the combined system while all power was offline due to hurricane strike in Gulf of Mexico. Notably, the magnetic field from electrical grid dirty harmonics went offline when the power grid went offline and the electronic harassment and linkage to stupid traitorous American Tik Tokers that got caught in the ChinaCCP wetware trap, in the local environment and the contaminated fauna from their “spawn” shed synthetic biology was reduced significantly.

The application of the chelator “calcium-disodium-EDTA” with colloidal silver nanoparticles and essential oils when applied and then mixed with magnetic vortex skyrmion unit that also vibrates resulted in a plethora of the paramagnetic graphenes (reduced graphenes rGO) and heavy metals with weird morgellons fibers and junk being removed. I then turned on my cell phone and the microwaves literally hardened the material with chelators, silver nanoparticles and essential oils like a freekin helmet purpose built for my head. I then had to peel it off and took photographs and retained samples of it for further analysis.

Key take away, while you have paramagnetic nanotech from CCP in your body, the dirty arse unhardened electrical utility 5th harmonic and other harmonics in the magnetic field will harass you and link you to other contaminated paramagnetic brains in your local environment. Dumbass American utilities need to up their game and take care of their business, cause as of now the utilities are on notice that they are one of the primary causes for CCP bioweapons and paramagnetic weapon spread of the CCP AI BCPS. Up your game dumbass utility fat and happy executives that have always had time on your side, well now your arses don’t cause your rate base is being covertly murdered by CCP enemy and your business is dying on the vine. Idiots, read this and fix your broken electrical grids that are not harmonically protected and hardened now.

Figure 3: Example of what an active and passive harmonic system can do to clean up dirty arse electric utility harmonics that can’t handle ChinaCCP non-kinetic ELF and near field attacks due to fat and happy electric utility executives not taking care of their business and ratebase. I can say this cause studied and published a buy-side report on Cleco that nailed the stock price forecast to the penny 1 year out as part of Tulane University Burkenroad Reports in graduate school, when times were simpler. I don’t own any part of this company or get referral fees, just a good image and they should be recognized for that.