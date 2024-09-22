Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but bioweapon and genomic warfare countermeasure advice in times of unrestricted global warfare.

I've done a lot of research over the past year into the basis of CCP bioweapons (e.g. the dragon) use of genomic warfare with rope worm DNA inheriting DNA of food you eat, on top of bible clean foods. My conclusion is that the food one eats today is what they become, but this is not just a metaphor anymore, it is in actuality a fact.

There are currently three filters that I am utilizing to screen for clean foods and liquids that I input into my body:

Is the food (meat, fish, bird, inspect (only crickets/grasshoppers permitted)) on the clean list per the bible? (If yes, will hunt or purchase it. No, will not hunt or purchase it). Is the food prepared per Kosher, Halal and further purged of paramagnetic materials? (If yes, will purchase it. No, will not purchase it) Is the food supplied by a linked coat of arms to the dragon and ChinaCCP? (If yes, then I avoid it. No, I will prepare it)

Figure 1: Clean food additives that I dose with for personal R&D as well as paramagnetic removal tools of the trade for those not wanting to get caught in the ChinaCCP trap https://www.electrostasis.com > clinic [0]

ChinaCCP bioweapons program has built a designer genomic worm called a “rope worm” which is a bunch of nanotech: mesogen, graphenes and synthetic biology junk/gunk with links up with food’s DNA and existing nanotechnology in food exported from ChinaCCP and by CCP owned entities, the CCP worm then grows inside of your stomach, through your vagus nervous system and then into your brain to cognitively capture your mind and body, which turns you into a “surrogate” for CCP the dragon. It doesn’t matter if you took a vaccine or not, the CCP bioweapon and genomic weapon attack is global on the entire earth (e.g. humanity). Pollution is a key attack vector of The Dragon aligned nations (led by ChinaCCP, also called BRICs), which contains paramagnetic materials (e.g. heavy metals) that reduce a person’s immune system, then enable parasites, virus and cold that otherwise not have penetrated the person’s protective immune system (for westerners) or protective biofield (for those enlightened).

So, what can you do to only eat clean foods and if you garden DIY what can you do to remove the bioaccumulated paramagnetic materials from your locally sourced food, as CCP is also contaminating your local supply with their global air pollution, specifically when it rains at first it removes a large amount of the heavy metals in the atmosphere along with other pollutants bound?

For one the itemized list of clean foods (then you need to prepare Kosher or Halal):

This expert comes from a group that studied the bible’s recommendations from a scripture based interpretation and basic biology and environmental concerns and does not focus on the specific preparation of the food:

Clean Animals Mammals That Chew the Cud and Part the Hoof Antelope, Bison (buffalo), Caribou, Cattle (beef, veal), Deer (venison), Elk, Gazelle, Giraffe, Goat, Hart, Ibex, Moose, Ox, Reindeer, Sheep (lamb, mutton) Fish With Fins and Scales Anchovy, Barracuda, Bass, Black pomfret (or monchong), Bluefish, Bluegill, Carp, Cod, Crappie, Drum, Flounder, Grouper, Grunt, Haddock, Hake, Halibut, Hardhead, Herring (or alewife), Kingfish, Mackerel (or corbia), Mahimahi (or dorado, dolphinfish [not to be confused with the mammal dolphin]), Minnow, Mullet, Perch (or bream), Pike (or pickerel or jack), Pollack (or pollock or Boston bluefish), Rockfish, Salmon, Sardine (or pilchard), Shad, Silver hake (or whiting), Smelt (or frost fish or ice fish), Snapper (or ebu, jobfish, lehi, onaga, opakapaka or uku), Sole, Steelhead, Sucker, Sunfish, Tarpon, Trout (or weakfish), Tuna (or ahi, aku, albacore, bonito, or tombo), Turbot (except European turbot), Whitefish. ]1]

I’ve taken the work of groups like the above further and added a key insight due to the reverse engineering of the CCP bioweapons. If the clean foods above (non-flora,e.g. not of plant origin direct) are not prepared in Kosher or Halal manner, then the nanotechnology (encoded and linked to the animal that is outdoors getting dosed with paramagnetic heavy metals every day released from CCP coal power plant), are not de-constructed, then you will be ingesting pre-programmed hybrid synthetic-biology neural networks that will infiltrate your body through your stomach and interact with the pervasive CCP rope worm genomic DNA junk/gunk/blobs. [2]

Therefore, Kosher or Halal preparation of the foods above, as well as cleaning all fresh vegetables and fruits with a salt/boron/EDTA mixture in clean distilled water is required to stay clean and pure these days.

I’ve taken these recommendations and have been putting them to work, while continuing to remove and reduce the adversarial CCP bioweapon and genomic rope worm bug junk from my body and it is working. I have been isolating for each known variable and will report shortly on an integrated regime/routine that has worked for me successfully. The objective is to purge the paramagnetic materials from your body and go diamagnetic.

This is what I practice now with respect to food intake, through the following diet modifications:

No yeast

No added sugar

No alcohol (this gets converted into sugar and feeds CCP rope worms and genomic weapons)

Only clean distilled or salted water (e.g. distilled water with electrolytes). I have a system that pulls rainwater and then pressure cooks distills (American Made Distiller) to produce clean water trickled through an activated carbon bed (from coconut shells).

Only Kosher or Halal compliant foods

Only clean foods listed in the bible

P.S. One other simple way to screen if your food supply is clean or not, on top of the above, is to validate in their coat of arms if the dragon exists and if so it is being beaten down or held up. This indicates if you’re dealing with an enemy of God type vendor, literally placed on a pattern for you to find, just that the dragon has done a heck of a job closing people’s eyes to the patterns that enable detection of its’ presence (this includes CCP as the current anti-Christ in the world).

