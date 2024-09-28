So, I’ve spent the past year adding silver nanoparticle synthesis capability, after prior work with copper nanoparticle synthesis on an STTR with Duke University via DAF mechanism in 2022.

The combined effect of dosing with calcium-disodium-EDTA and silver nanoparticles is well documented [1], but less read. I’m now adding calcium-disodium-EDTA to distilled water (self-distilled from rainwater) and then dosing with silver and gold colloidal nanoparticles.

Figure 1: Silver nanoparticles in calcium-disodium-EDTA (chelator) absorbance and particle size distributions with particle counrts. [1]

Why?

The combined effect of chelator (calcium-disodium-EDTA) and the nanoparticles (specifically silver and gold) destroy biofilms, while removing paramagnetic heavy metals and replacing them with diamagnetic precious metals in order to continue repairing from a bioweapon attack, but also because I’m going to be moving forward with an ultra pure mind and body for the rest of my life in a diamagnetic state.

The knowledge I’m learning through research and development is available at www.electrostasis.com via welcome kits that includes the above mentioned items.

I’ve tried to validate and confirm the utility, to myself, of the above against bioweapons by isolating individual components first, over the past two years, starting first with calcium-disodium-EDTA chelator.

Antimicrobial capacity was evaluated against Candida albicans and Staphylococcus aureus in planktonic and biofilm cells by broth macrodilution (24 h) and XTT assays, (1, 10 and 30 min) respectively. The chelating capacity of EDTA-AgNPs was assessed indirectly (smear layer removal) and directly (demineralizing effect) in bovine dentin at two silver concentrations, 16 and 512 μg/ml at 1 and 10 minutes of exposure time. [1]

Further the use of PEMF or magnetic vortex skyrmion unit serves to disrupt the biofilms after being saturated with the above mixture as well as adversarial CCP genomic rope worm when dosed with eucalyptus oil. I’ve also ran across an interesting countermeasure to rope worms (natural and designer genomic bioweapon ones) that I will be testing out and communicating on here.

For now, I put my word on the use of calcium-disodium-EDTA chelator dosing in mixture with silver and gold nanoparticles as being extremely helpful to me in recovering from a failed bioweapon hit job to destroy the adversarial wetware, biofilms and bioweapon materials in my body, non-invasively installed.

List of References

