There is so much mis-information regarding clean water online it is appalling. This brief shines some light on the truth, what clean, pure, salted, structured, alkaline and enhanced water actually is “living water”.

Figure 1: Living water from www.electrostasis.com

Here is one way to prepare clean water, if you are in a remote region (like a camp or simply off-grid), or live in New Orleans where boil water alerts are a weekly occurrence, or reside in a location that is impacted by hurricanes or tornadoes that damage your municipal potable water suply, or if you have no access to a water well or municipal supply. In other words, this is how I prepare water from the atmosphere direct.

WATER SOURCE INPUT: rain water



OUTPUT: living water: alkaline, mineralized (electrolytes: salted), diamagnetic, structured, sunlight dosed, enhanced and oxygenated.

My treatment steps to clean-up rain water. I will never drink rain water from this polluted world today directly, without cleaning it up first.

Step 1: Procure rainwater in a tank from roof run-off. Keep your roof clean as you can (e.g. spikes to prevent birds from landing, etc.)

Step 2: Treat the tank with chlorine dioxide (preferred) or chlorine and oxygenate it, especially true if in a cistern. If I use chlorine, it then needs to be removed as it is not healthy to consume, but required to destroy pathogens and junk from roof run-off or from a cistern (for those living in the spice islands like where I used to live in Saint Croix U.S.V.I.).

Step 3: For small batches, I then steam distill the cleaned up rain water utilizing a Pure Water Steam-Powered Purity unit. For larger batches, I have prototyped a 42 gal per day unit. Single pass unit, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) still carry over, so use of a second pass distillation or an activated carbon filter is required.

Step 4: Mineralize the water with addition of calcium bicarbonate, potassium bicarbonate, magnesium oxide, magnesium citrate, zinc citrate, sodium citrate, iodine. There is also a mineral mix called “Willards Water" that I have read about in books published by Nenah Sylver. However, I haven’t tried the “Willards Water” mineral mix (e.g. MMS is the abbreviation). [1]

Step 5: Store the water in 1 gallon borosilicate glass jars with a pure silver or gold receiver coil at base internal to the borosilicate glass jar.

Step 6: Transmit sunlight or equivalent LED into the water

Step 7: Shake the water (vortexer preferred) and have a TX rife transmitter at 40,000 Hz transmitting into it as well as an array of other TX rife frequencies into it for further structuring… when you transmit frequencies into water (light, spectrum, etc. the water per field of “cymatics” literally changes structure, which can be visualized. The more complex the sound transmitted and color into the water the more complex the water pattern observed via cymatics or the crytal snowflake observed that forms from the water with electrolytes (e.g. the H2O surrounds the ions) and then forms further complex structures when subjected to the far-field spectrum and longitudinal waves and color.

Optional: colloidal silver nanoparticles and colloidal gold nanoparticles added.

That’s it. If anyone wants a turn-key package for a system like this, go to www.electrostasis.com and submit an inquiry via contact form. I can custom build one and eventually go into mass production for people.

List of References

[1] The Rife Frequency Handbook by Nenah Sylver

[2] Costco Signature Series Water

[3] Pure Water Steam-Powered Purity