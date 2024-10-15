Okay, here is a simple analog that all public citizens can grasp on how this advanced wire tap inside of the body spy technology works and how to detect, but also remove it.

Figure 1: Any full body scanner can detect your wetware and other pathogens. So next time you visit an airport (public) that scanner for your entire body is also a health scanner, but your government isn’t providing that data to you. Some governments simply let you carry on with disease to die. Don’t be like those governments.

Step #1: Full body bioscan (this steps through frequencies to the 1/100th decimal point) and matches the returned frequencies (e.g. radar signature) to a database or set of databases of known human frequencies. Frequencies that are returned that are not part of the cleared databases are identified as anomalies (pathogens such as bacteria, virus, fungus, mold, biofilms, spy tech or implants for bones, stents, etc.)

Step #2: It depends upon your bioscan “hits” (e.g. detecting unnatural stuff in your body). I have published some of the frequencies. Each group and nation state that utilizes wetware tech has their own “hit” frequency. Just like a music group or band has favorites and “hits” per song (each song unique). Each antenna for TX/RX is “unique”. There are an infinite number of frequencies so this is very feasible to fathom. Does this answer your question? Feel free to start onboarding here electrostasis.com/onboarding