What is the major difference between a blood test or fully body bioscan? A lot and the majority of Medical Doctors MD provide bad information (lawsuit level to counter CCP adversarial wetware).

Figure 1: Wetware growth inside of a person’s brain from scan. [1]

Blood tests are only representative of the sample pulled on the day of the sample from the person at the location of the blood being withdrawn. Blood tests do not detect pathogens found in biofilms and adversarial wetware glued to the person’s Central Nervous System CNS and Vagus Nerve System.

Bioscans on blood samples are only representative of the sample pulled on the day of the sample from the person at the location of the blood being withdrawn. Blood tests do not detect pathogens found in biofilms and adversarial wetware glued to the person’s Central Nervous System CNS and Vagus Nerve System.

Therefore, a blood sample is imperfect and not closer to the truth of someone’s actual health. This is from an engineer that has background in medical research, medical patents and bioenergetic working expertise defeating CCP bioweapons.

So, how can we get closer to the truth?

Fully body scans with magnetic fields and electric fields enable us to get closer to the truth. Specifically the full spectrum combination, in the specific order only as the use of electrodes will grow anything already in the person that CCP has dosed them with.

Conventional Blood Test Bioscanned Blood Test Live Blood Analysis LBA Test Full Body H-Field Bioscan Test Full Body E-Field Bioscan Test Full Body Electrode Bioscan Test

The conventional blood test with address basic MD concerns, using conventional knowledge that they have been “check box” trained on.

The bioscan blood test will ellucidate differences between the conventional blood test and the bioscanned test.

The Live Blood Analysis LBA will identify visually everything in the blood, that is missed by the conventional medical analysis lab equipment and the bioscanner equipment.

The full body H-field bioscan test will get to the truth on the paramagnetic and feromagnetic materials.

The fully body E-field bioscan test will get to the truth on the diamagnetic materials.

Then the electrode bioscan test will identify the outer layers of regions of the body that have wetware, inclusive of industrial espionage spy bugs and nation state level adversarial wetware rope worms and associated parasites that CCP bioweapons Gain of Function GoF has dosed in people.

Here is further reverse engineering of the CCP adversarial bioweapon platforms that PLA has deployed on the world through Gain of Function GoF work:

Unknown "hits" may be comprised of "globules" of biological matter and synthetic biology material with an onion like layering, such that one layer is conductive, the next insulative and then additional layers paramagnetic. Bioscanning with electrodes only will not pierce through and into the various layers. Bioscanning the entire body wirelessly through an H-field will help identify the paramagnetic/feromagnetic and through an E-field the diamagnetic. It is important to note, that some of the "switchable bioweapons" that CCP has deployed are activated by certain "key-signals" so any bioscan needs to be done with the hacked CCP PLA bioweapon database information to not activate, but de-activate the "smart bioweapons". Further, to actually remove the adversarial wetware requires more than a simple wireless electronic switch on-off, but involves chelation, protein and DNA sequencing subsets to target the specific weak links within the CCP smart bioweapons stack. Further, some of the CCP bioweapons utilize and feed off of your DNA, so conventional (e.g. very advanced to any public consumer) technology prior utilized to heal NATO soldiers, etc. grows the CCP bioweapons in the soldier now days, so being able to identify the key-signals to remove the horrid CCP junk permanently first and then heal the DNA of the person or soldier within NATO alliance nation state is the key to defeating CCP GoF bioweapons. Also, CCP using people as mobile aircraft carriers to launch insects to/from and contaminate other people with their synthetic biology enabled Tik Tokers. Hacked SIM cards transmit activation signals around the person pre-dosed by CCP bioweapons using the infrastructure in space (sat-com installations) and hacked smart phone transmitters and cell towers. So, if someone is "marked" for murder by CCP AI BCPS, then the system can transmit a frequency into the person that then bioresonantes with the local fauna and then attract the fauna (necrosis carrying) into the person. How? graphene oxides are rapidly turned magnetic under a key-signal as well as specific protein confirmations, notably the CCP bioweapon Sars-Cov-2 spikes are activated or deactivated based upon a given key-signal in EMF spectrum. Think of this smart bioweapon Sars-Cov-2 as a pause / play button, but not a reverse feature unless you have private client services through Electrostasis Project cause DOD and NATO have failed to protect democratic nation states, which is why Electrostasis Project was created to address DOD and NATO abject failures. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8437970/

List of References

[1] https://electrostasis.com/how-wetware-works