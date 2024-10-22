Cognitive Integrity 150: Mobile Bioscan Onsite Services for November 2024 in America
Work at Electrostasis Project has reached a point where the demand for onsite and mobile Bioscan services is required. Learn more here.
Okay, after reviewing clinics brick’n’mortar and visiting on-site for Bioscan and Biomedical adversarial wetware and counter Bioweapon services our team has concluded that a mobile Biomedical unit is the solution. Since MDs are not addressing this issue properly, as majority are out tech’d our engineering team with nanotech, materials science, medical R&D patents and associated FFRDC level work will address the unmet market need professionally and on-site.
Initial services include (equipment on hand already):
Full body Bioscan (Scanner System #1) Tissue Sample
Full body Bioscan (Scanner System #2) Electrodes on feet and arms
Methylene Blue MB
Calcium Disodium EDTA
Anti parasite pastes topical approved by FDA over the counter and referral to MDs when required by law for prescriptions.
Colloidal Silver and Gold Nanoparticles
Photobiomodulation
PEMF H-field for paramagnetic material removal from Brain and Body
Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion
Electrochemical footbath and kit for your own use
DNA sampling and transmission on site prior to relocation of sample at DNA Data Bank.
It is encouraged to have at least five people over a two day visit to your region (city/town) for the educational R&D services.
Onboard here: www.electrostasis.com/onboarding
