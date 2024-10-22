Okay, after reviewing clinics brick’n’mortar and visiting on-site for Bioscan and Biomedical adversarial wetware and counter Bioweapon services our team has concluded that a mobile Biomedical unit is the solution. Since MDs are not addressing this issue properly, as majority are out tech’d our engineering team with nanotech, materials science, medical R&D patents and associated FFRDC level work will address the unmet market need professionally and on-site.

Initial services include (equipment on hand already):

Full body Bioscan (Scanner System #1) Tissue Sample Full body Bioscan (Scanner System #2) Electrodes on feet and arms Methylene Blue MB Calcium Disodium EDTA Anti parasite pastes topical approved by FDA over the counter and referral to MDs when required by law for prescriptions. Colloidal Silver and Gold Nanoparticles Photobiomodulation PEMF H-field for paramagnetic material removal from Brain and Body Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion Electrochemical footbath and kit for your own use DNA sampling and transmission on site prior to relocation of sample at DNA Data Bank.

It is encouraged to have at least five people over a two day visit to your region (city/town) for the educational R&D services.

Onboard here: www.electrostasis.com/onboarding