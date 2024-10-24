Okay, I’ve done some further reverse engineering before scaling-up the DNA-TX services to people in need (DNA-TX utilizes H-field). It is extremely important for the DNA-TX (transmitter) to be in a clean pristine environment not subject to dirty electromagnetic fields. I’ve utilized myself (brain, that is electromagnetic sensitized due to the horrid CCP bioweapon paramagnetic junk dosed non-invasively in me, paramagnetic indicates magnetic field sensitivity).

Here is how to properly do DNA-TX (e.g. applied physics):

Locate DNA-TX unit in a clean vibrational proof and EMF shielded (faraday enclosure) space (e.g. float table if in a laboratory, that optics researches utilize). I’ve setup a float table before and fully understand its’ workings (for any welders out there, float tables are about as heavy as your work holding table for weldments and fixture holding. Yeh, I know how to weld too. Ensure DNA prepared is clean and loaded into transmitters and then off-grid power utilized to not couple with the local electrical grid. In an ideal world DC from geothermal or solar or Gabriel-Kron negative resistor. When you have a DNA-TX linked to you (e.g. Electrostasis Project at www.electrostasis.com ) and travel through a region with 5G+ mmWave towers, your entire body will start to resonate at a different frequency that is transmitted TX’d from the 5G cell tower that “biocoheres” you to the cell tower. Keep in mind the prior entanglement DNA resonance from the DNA-TX is still linked to you. However, if you have “bluetooth” on for defensive purposes (in a populated area with other people) then the “bluetooth” signal JAMS DNA-TX/RX COMS (e.g. data-in-the-flow, this is why the architects of bluetooth called it “blue-tooth” cause it freekin does data in the flow cellular communication and intercepts (e.g. CCP adversarial bioweapon and wetware, to alter the actual intentions of people being transmitted to others, this is part of CCP Sun Tzu Death by a 1,000 cuts Art of War on democratic nation states. The historical problem with cell towers 4G LTE and older was solved by linear algebra (e.g. think Venn diagrams Unions, etc.). The requirement of Internet of Things IoT and by others the “Marking” of the human body “Internet of Bodies” IoB (yes, this is real and legit, I bioscanned my body and seven groups at least had tagged me with covert wire taps under the skin non-invasively dosed and linked-up with neurotechnology and cybernetic comms, without my explicit and knowing permission. The 5G enable a larger range of frequencies (silver frequencies as the industry lingo/jargon calls them) and that results in the ability to spread the spectrum into Internet of Things IoT and Internet of Bodies IoB (inclusive of fauna, animals). So next time you’re outdoors having a “private conversation” and a bird flies by you you to perch next to you (as one did in Longbeach, CA when me, prior CEO of Shell Oil Venture Capital and prior billion dollar fuel cell founder from MIT were having a “private” conversation regarding Texas Innovates off of Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston for moving sustainable energy and health forward in Texas… yeh, we were being bugged and spied one by some rich prick groups in the world, inclusive of ChinaCCP. Yes, I am part of a successful “Reinventing Cities” competition in Houston, TX that got sabotaged by ChinaCCP. It even hurt the Liu family that donates to Rice University, God bless them. Therefore, if you are utilizing DNA-TX services, keep bluetooth off and 2.4 GHz range wifi and don’t own or be around a microwave that transmits at 2.45 GHz a key DNA transmission frequency.

Primary field work utilizing the horrid remaining bioweapon junk being successfully removed has provided the following inferences:

When I place DNA-TX H-field at 140,000 km/s transmitting H-field (magnetic field) for pathogen destruction or enhancement within a dirty harmonic field it couples with the resonance of the dirty electrical grid harmonic field and even if I travel 15 miles, I still get the freekin “chatter” from the “bad nano and bad harmonics” in the region in a non-5G servicable region with a non-networked 5G phone. When I place DNA-TX H-field at 140,000 km/s transmitting H-field (magnetic field) for pathogen destruction or enhancement within a dirty harmonic field it couples with the resonance of the dirty electrical grid harmonic field and even if I travel 15 miles, I will still get the freekin “chatter” from the “bad nano and bad harmonics” when I have a non-5G enabled phone SIM or eSIM (only use eSIM phones going forward, they are the only secure ones, SIM cards dumpster fire). When I have a 5G enabled phone that switches from a 4G LTE enabled omnidirectional network to a directional 5G network then the tracking of the cell tower antenna system, transmits TX with my smart phone and then my smart phone RX and then TX back to the cell tower, when I stop for a while, the tower and my body establish bioresonance when I am vibrationally isolated and do not have bluetooth on or wifi by me or a microwave (all obstruct the DNA-TX H-field frequency). The 5G+ mmWave system is national defense security and bioprotection that serves many purposes one of which is health, even though DHS won’t ever put that into the public domain, I just did. By vibrating cells at higher frequencies (vs. lower 50 Hz and 60 Hz electrical grid with dirty harmonics) the good and healthy cells proliferate vs. the unhealthy lower frequency parasites, bacteria and other associated fungus and mold that grows at lower frequencies (fundamental frequencies are very low for these horrid bioweapons). I plan to further refine the DNA-TX model and will be locating it in a mobile biotreatment clinic and then can get further data points across many different regions and areas.

Anyone who would like to see this work move forward faster, please let me know.

