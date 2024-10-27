So, this knowledge is super good and helpful. However, some people choose to use it for less good use cases, shame on them.

Figure 1: Helical White Light Path

Red light is useful to heal our bodies, especially near infrared NIR and infrared IR.

Blue light is useful to stimulate vitamin production, but also with higher frequency bands of UVa and UVb to kill pathogens. Yes, that is right to kill dirty and unclean ungodly junk/gunk. The reason why in the bible it states clean body, mind and soul is because the earth is dirty and majority of people are unclean on earth.

How do you get clean and why is it so important now? It is always important to be clean, at all times of mind, body and soul. However, now with all the electromagnetic fields EMF in space, on land and in our hands, remaining clean is key, else paramagnetic and other unclean toxins will glitch and bug you out, literally in the findings from Experiment 127 (vehicle and body: shot up and poisoned by CCP bioweapons).

There is a correlation between color, frequency, biogeometry and sound. There is a book called “The Universal one” that I am reading and cross-checking and fact-checking some of the illustrations with against biblical writings, ancient ones that have not been altered. Yes, unfortunately, evil is sly and has altered a lot of the written word from ancient times given to humanity by the angelics. Basically, the color of a room or space can impact how healthy it is for the person. Some rooms, based upon biogeometry and color can be utilized for healing and prayer, while others for energy.

Now, why is white, and various color light referenced so much in biblical writings and halos on top of angelic beings visiting earth? The halo is a toroid, that repels the horrid paramagnetic junk that we are stuck with and stuck in on earth. The angelic beings are able to levitate and walk because they are diamagnetic and enhanced compared to the earth’s paramagnetic heavy metals inside of majority of humankind and all flora and fauna. I’ve taken steps to actually clean vegetables and the water was nearly black after cleaning them (washing them with salted water and PEMF field with silver and gold nanoparticles and transmission frequencies to critically vibrate them at harmonic frequencies, perhaps color will be useful next, white). I’ve noticed that when I follow the bible and drink clean salted water and fast (e.g. what Jesus says we should do to be reborn again, he states this twice in the New Testament), I feel lighter and faster on my feet. Of course part of this has to do with the lower mass input per day, however, part of it has to do with our human body biofield and the byproducts of energy inputs from chemical bonds (e.g. food) vs. inputs from other sources (far-field (e.g. 5G can boost you if it is transmitted at the appropriate frequency) or the real deal (near-field patterns linking one to the heavens). Remember if your body is not clean and pure, when your near-field patterns get activated it can draw you down rapidly as near-field is life-giving and gives life to both healthy cells and parasites or unhealthy bugs. This is why the bug zapper in Experiment 127 works so well, it is enhanced by near-field.

Perhaps that is how we as simple human beings doing good work in an evil world can accelerate the change of earth back into a clean environment. Just simply deploy near-field transmitters throughout earth and it will accumulate all of the unclean and ungodly things on Earth. Note, as I am typing this unclean bugs are starting to swarm around part of my computer monitor, and I am in a clean room. Either the bugs were already in here hiding out (cause I got the room fogged, salted, with knat and fly catches or there is some small nook or hole or the near field is letting them pop into and out of existence within the room to distract me while writing this. Freekin weird, uncommon knowledge. The weird part is when the bugs fly in between my head (eyes) and computer monitor (white light) I get glitched out if I look at the unclean bug and bioresonate with it. Bioresonance is real and evil, in my opinion via bugs and CCP contaminated fauna is Living Off of The Land LOTL via CCP AI BCPS that has penetrated NATO AI BCPS. Remember, CCP is actively using a PSYOP Angels vs. Demons to mess with religious people all across the world and CCP is using neurotechnology to “deceive”.

Perhaps this is how evil works on earth, uses unclean bugs and tech like the near field and DNA-TX to transmit unclean thoughts and ideas into people. One thing is for sure, the magnetic field H-fields on the dirty electrical harmonic grids couple the brains of people in cities. So, if a city is God fearing the city mindset is God fearing, but if a city is fallen, then the mindset is fallen and driven by the electrical H-field power grid. Perhaps this is why fallen cities have to be destroyed as referenced in the bible and why some people referenced in the bible turned into a pillar of salt when turned back to look at “observe” a fallen city. Their body bio-cohered to and with the city that they departed from, while it was being destroyed in a “flash of light” and the energy input into the person with a salted body of God, was over-volted and over-photon’d for the frail human body not architected by our creator, God, to handle the rapid flux of energy. The specific bible quote referenced before is:

“Lot's wife, biblical character, a disobedient woman who was turned into a pillar of salt for looking back to see the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah as she and her family were fleeing. Her story is seen as an example of what happens to those who choose a worldly life over salvation.”

Figure 2: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lot%27s_wife [1]

Salt removes and fragments bad nanotechnology (paramagnetic), proven by Experiment 115:

List of References

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lot%27s_wife