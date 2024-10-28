I’ve been working on preparing our prototype Bioenergetic Mobile Clinic with Bioscanner System and Adversarial Wetware Removal. Latest findings that are being built into the trailer is a lab bench with methylene blue MB, the essential oils and chelators (calcium-disodium-EDTA), and most importantly an integrated removal station with PEMF, Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion Removal, Longitudinal Rife Waves driven by GaN Type D Transmitters TX in audio range and higher frequency ranges, as well as a bath and shower station that can be affixed with the PEMF system. The DEW station will be utilized to shoot any adversarial CCP surrogates that get close to the trailer, as enabled by anti-terrorist laws in America.

Figure 1: Image of me when the ChinaCCP adversarial wetware was in “perch mode” totally covert industrial espionage weapon, prior to the CCP bioweapon (non-invasively dosed nanotechnology with adversarial wetware) going into “attack mode” in 2022.

This work is super exciting, being able to hack the world’s most evil and advanced industrial spy tech and electronic harassment system utilized by CCP and their affiliated businesses, organized crime and terrorists. Don’t forget the mobile bioenergetic clinic will also have the current Directed Energy Weapon DEW system by Microwave Engineering. This is the old school system that you had to go to Virginia back in the day in person to pickup for about $100k or so.

Therefore, the mobile bioenergetic clinic and adversarial wetware with bad nanotech removal and countermeasures will be able to provide historical analog (local and global) as well as current digital e.g. dirt cheap GaN type D transmitters and deployments to help people remove the horrid ChinaCCP Bioweapons (e.g. Xi Magic Weapon) with a bioscan first and then follow-ups with MDs, NDs and RNs and more importantly Engineers skilled in photonics, and photomagnetoelectrochemistry and materials sciences.

The near field will only be utilized once someone has a clear and clean bioscan. Focus is on far field first for removal and cleaning up of one’s body.