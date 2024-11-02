Okay, this is an awesome update. I’ve been able to remove the majority of paramagnetic components from my body, did another bioscan and then noticed that the frequencies had all changed from the prior bioscan. Then inside of a faraday room, completed another bioscan with results returning very similar frequencies. So, what changed? same count on the number of “hits” returned (e.g. log of frequencies). There were ten “hits” on the first bioscan about a month ago, and then ten more “hits” on the bioscan completed this week, but at different frequencies. Three were returned as parasites and cancer and the other seven classified as unknown by existing databases. Therefore the following has been determined, based upon prior removed bioweapon material (non-invasive), environmental exposure and industrial groups and nation states that I have interacted with since 2010:

The three “signals” that keep getting lumped into parasite and cancer are fallout from the “key-signal” hit job that degraded my immune system in 2022, which technically started in 2019 when CCP turned on the world largest psionic ELF and started to degrade specific genomic sequences globally with the low frequency ELF transmissions TX. The parasite and cancer can easily be addressed with new physics based bioenergetics. The parasite was just addressed earlier today. The remaining seven “signals” are part of nation state wetware for population control and “reality engineering”, inclusive of use by CCP, “Anonymous”, NATO and other virtual nation states (perhaps Scientology as I’ve hung out with some people who got dosed by their group with wetware as well) and industrial groups and international organized criminal groups. Since I’ve visited and given tours to delegations from several nation states at LADWP’s La Kretz Innovation Campus LKIC in Director of Engineering role and also science advisor to POTUS and then prepared the site for secret service POTUS’ VP the following are highly-probable and proven:



a. CCP AI BCPS as I’ve been to China in 2010 pre-2016 BRAIN Initiative then gave CCP delgation tour at LADWP site per request of City of Los Angeles, LA then the entire management group running the NGO got changed out about a year later (probably the time it takes for the non-invasive dosed material to grow into and start monitoring spy ops).



b. NATO (NZ/EU/US) DOD AI BCPS as I’ve been to Europe and New Zealand Figure 1: After doing a bioscan and then re-transmission TX to the frequencies that were logged upon entry into the faraday enclosure I receive this cybernetic response from a person on Linkedin that I was networked with in 2022, the same time I was key-signaled and then DOD systems false-posited by CCP AI BCPS

c. Anonymous AI BCPS or George Soros Open Society Foundation or Both



d. Google AI BCPS



e. Microsoft AI BCPS



f. Apple AI BCPS



g. International Organized Crime or NEXUS or both

Focusing again on the parasite “signal”, cancer “signals” and prior ropeworm removal (people can have more than one of these things in them), I then decided to review the local environment. One of my family members has bunch of cats, which I helped dump out dirty kitty litter for, so that probably dosed me with Toxoplasmosis Gondii (e.g. T. Gondii) and then I did a simple longitudinal wave bioscan via heterodyned (ear phones) with rife frequencies from Zapp in Iceland and that resulted in “hits” on T. Gondii to conductively confirm. The electrode bioscan didn’t detect the T. Gondii parasite, as the electrode based bioscans can’t isolate a ropeworm mesh of parasites and other junk like fungus, mold used in CCP bioweapons and CCP genomic weapons. The CCP genomic rope worms pull from pre-existing parasites in body and build out a network with the DNA from the parasite, which makes it very hard to detect as the rope worm has a bunch of nanotechnology in it with DNA fragments from various local environment (in the body, inhaled via sinus and what is consumed and eaten as well as any insects or flies or mosquitoes/knats that bite you).

Therefore, to hack into the genomic ropeworm tech by CCP and other proxy groups that CCP works with (e.g. their PLA has stated that genomic warfare is there preference as it fits into Unrestricted Warfare Sun Tzu Art of War), I did the following:

determine the DNA sequences from libraries of pathogens transmit the DNA degradation signal into my body via electrodes or magnetic field (there is a difference, some of the CCP junk is super evil and you need H-field and no E-field to degrade the given component of the CCP genomic ropeworm) upon nailing my body with the DNA-TX via electrodes I could feel the Toxoplasmosis Gondii T. Gondii start to pop and snap within the ropeworm structures within my body, felt stuff shift around where known ropeworm corridors had burrowed through my vagus nerve system, ear, nose and into brain to pop-up an antenna through the skull cognitive clarity restored after the Toxoplasmosis Gondii (T. Gondii) DNA transmission via direct contact with electrodes to start to penetrate into the genomic rope worm. Keep in mind some of the stimulation was from the e-field that energizes synthetic biology within the body. I’ll repeat this in the future with H-field and plasma then share results and feedback.

My next step is to attack the cancer, mold and fungus pings and then go after the “wetware installed that is remaining” while using DNA-TX healing and regeneration frequencies with near-field active to speed up the repair. Then I’ll be able to tell if the near-field is rapidly growing any remaining wetware or actually regenerating my DNA and cells faster

If anyone else wants to give the above a go, let me know, got a mobile bioenergetic clinic that can be onsite. At least destroying the Toxoplasmosis Gondii T. Gondii would be useful for half of the United States of America population that is known to have this parasite (e.g. crazy cat ladies will be sane again).