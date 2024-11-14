Okay, I’ve been working with many different solutions and the following combined effect is very useful in disrupting non-invasively dosed “virtual nation state” wetware based technology that is part of an Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS:

Note: this is not medical advice, but counter bioweapon and adversarial wetware by ChinaCCP and proxy terrorist groups that utilize “virtual nation state” based technologies for command and control of people and fauna

Daily washing and bathing with a calcium-disodium-EDTA based soap followed by a salt wash with sodium chloride, borax and the use of a PEMF at the resonance frequency of target synthetic biology components (paramagnetic heavy metals, graphenes, etc.)

Daily intake of methylene blue MB oral and into the ears as it travels into brain either way via blood brain barrier. The horrid CCP bioweapon junk loves to grow into your ears via vagus nerve and then into your optogenetics and then pop-up a TX/RX antenna array through your skull, so this way it attacks the CCP bioweapon directly.



Note: When I’ve dosed methylene blue direct into the ear the “nanotech” chatter is quenched, I then let it sit in my ear well for 10 to 30 minutes to let it soak in, drain with a cloth ready to prevent discoloration external to the ear, then repeat the process. after the bad nano is neutralized by this method in a PEMF H-field spiking, then I utilize a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit and it has pulled the junk out

Figure 2: Bad nanotechnology being removed that was from CCP original in “industrial espionage” spy mode then went into “electronic harassment” slow kill after a key-signal hit job in 2022 by CCP when Russia invaded Ukraine. Daily intake of ivermectin topical and oral

DNA-TX H-field of killing frequencies based on local pathogens known and detected from biosurveillance DNA-TX H-field for DNA healing and genome restoration at 7 Hz

DNA-TX H-field of killing frequencies based on local pathogens known and detected from biosurveillance DNA-TX H-field for DNA healing and genome restoration at 7 Hz

ELF H-field to not synchronize with electrical grid and get brain napped into the lowest common denominator of your region. Example, in a city infested with rats, the rat brains will synchronize with the human brains in an electrical grid that has dirty harmonics, if a lot of paramagnetic material present (e.g. earth now). This also jams the global satcom and ELF psionic transmitters so you can get some personal healthy sleep time, simplest solution to address "electronic harassment" by CCP.



Note: your whole body need to be in a separate H-field pulsing at its’ own novel Kalman filter at a healthy frequency, not 60 Hz. 50 Hz is a healthy frequency.



Near-field (once you are clean, perfectly clean and have had your body upgrade to diamagnetic status to repel paramagnetic fauna that will be attracted to your biofield (auora). The diamagnetic state is required, else a lot of horrid paramagnetic junk will mess with you.

Salt Water wash and gargle in morning, after eating clean food per bible and before going to sleep. Do not swallow, spit the toxins out.