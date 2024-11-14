Utilizing PEMF H-field and a SWEEP (e.g. scan across all frequencies) will wipe the electronic harassment from your body, then lock in on a healthy frequency.

As long as the PEMF H-field is sweeping on all frequencies at first then running a sequence on healthy H-field you will get de-synchronized from an Electronic Harassment system.

Think about it, the old magnetic stripe cards for key fob and door access, to wipe them they are “de-gaussed” and the same is for your body with non-invasive paramagnetic wetware. Reactwell’s project www.safetyspot.com was attacked by CCP and international organized criminal networks working with CCP, we worked with RFID scanners, writters and magnetic stripe card readers, writers, etc. and this “Eureka” moment just occurred after I was doing a manual search for a H-field frequency and noticed that some nano chatter stopped, I then repeated the “sweep” and the majority of the bad nano went away.

Another hack and pwn of evil computer people’s programs messing with earth and their international organized criminal syndicates and ChinaCCP state sponsor. Our electrostasis project just found a very simple solution to remove “electronic harassement” asap, followed by non-invasive removal of the junk inside of your body.

If you get your SIM card on your smart phone hacked (e.g. only use eSIM these days) then that SIM is the "magnetic tracking card unique ID” that lets non-invasive wetware and the global TX/RX systems encode your non-invasively dosed wetware to then do “electronic harassment” on you.

Note, as I typed this a large burst of energy just hit my location. However, I’m shielded in the near field, so whatever.

